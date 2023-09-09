Photo Epic – Stage 13 Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Stage 13 was an epic day in the Pyrenees mountains. Four significant climbs were on tap for the day including the Col d’Aubisque and a summit finish on the Col du Tourmalet. Velo photographer Chris Auld was in the thick of it capturing all of the action.
Stage 13 rolled deep into the French Pyrénées. Photo: Chris Auld
Three huge categorised climbs stacked into 130km on Friday’s stage – riders needed all the pushing they could get. Photo: Chris Auld
Evenepoel fans left the day disappointed when the Belgian crumbled out of the GC fight. Photo: Chris Auld
The climb of the Tourmalet (shown here) is rich in racing history. A new chapter of that book was written Friday. Photo: Chris Auld
Kuss rode one stage closer to victory on stage 13. Photo: Chris Auld
Scrolling Instagram or hunting for race updates? Photo: Chris Auld.
Friday’s stage packed more than 4,000m climbing in one of the toughest stages of the race. Photo: Chris Auld
The Tourmalet is one of the icons of the Tour de France – it made its presence felt at the Vuelta on Friday. Photo: Chris Auld
Jumbo-Visma dominated the action all day. Photo:Chris Auld
Vingegaard blasted to victory for his first win since he claimed overall at the Tour de France. Photo: Chris Auld
Kuss finished second in a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 and remains in the red jersey. Photo: Chris Auld
Roadside fans were treated to a spectacle. Photo: Chris Auld
Roglič completed Jumbo-Visma’s sweep when he sprinted for third.Photo: Chris Auld
The peloton was in tatters after an extra-tough day. Photo: Chris Auld
Bernal is on the comeback trail as he looks toward possible grand tour leadership in 2024. Photo: Chris Auld
Can Sepp take red to Madrid? Photo: Chris Auld