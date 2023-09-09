Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Photo Epic – Stage 13 Vuelta a España

Sepp Kuss and Team Jumbo-Visma put a stranglehold on the peloton showing their dominance on Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

Photo: Chris Auld Photography Ltd

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 13 was an epic day in the Pyrenees mountains. Four significant climbs were on tap for the day including the Col d’Aubisque and a summit finish on the Col du Tourmalet. Velo photographer Chris Auld was in the thick of it capturing all of the action.

Stage 13 rolled deep into the French Pyrénées. Photo: Chris Auld

Three huge categorised climbs stacked into 130km on Friday’s stage – riders needed all the pushing they could get. Photo: Chris Auld

Evenepoel fans left the day disappointed when the Belgian crumbled out of the GC fight. Photo: Chris Auld

The climb of the Tourmalet (shown here) is rich in racing history. A new chapter of that book was written Friday. Photo: Chris Auld

Kuss rode one stage closer to victory on stage 13. Photo: Chris Auld

Scrolling Instagram or hunting for race updates? Photo: Chris Auld.

Friday’s stage packed more than 4,000m climbing in one of the toughest stages of the race. Photo: Chris Auld

The Tourmalet is one of the icons of the Tour de France – it made its presence felt at the Vuelta on Friday. Photo: Chris Auld

Jumbo-Visma dominated the action all day. Photo:Chris Auld

Vingegaard blasted to victory for his first win since he claimed overall at the Tour de France. Photo: Chris Auld

Kuss finished second in a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 and remains in the red jersey. Photo: Chris Auld

Roadside fans were treated to a spectacle. Photo: Chris Auld

Roglič completed Jumbo-Visma’s sweep when he sprinted for third.Photo: Chris Auld

The peloton was in tatters after an extra-tough day. Photo: Chris Auld

Bernal is on the comeback trail as he looks toward possible grand tour leadership in 2024. Photo: Chris Auld

Can Sepp take red to Madrid? Photo: Chris Auld

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

