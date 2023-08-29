Police foil wild plot to dump 400 liters of oil onto Vuelta a España race course

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Reports out of Spanish media reveal authorities foiled a wild protestor plot designed to derail Monday’s third stage of the Vuelta a España.

EFE news agency broke the story Tuesday that national police had arrested four individuals who were planning to douse the roadway of the Vuelta’s third stage with 400 liters of oil.

Police agents caught the activists red-handed Monday as they rigged up a complex homemade contraption perched atop a flyover bridge. The foursome are said to be members of the CDR group that is pushing for Catalan independence.

Spanish national police shared video via social media Tuesday revealing the device that was would have caused chaos on Monday’s stage into the Andorran mountains.

The footage shows two huge oil cans hidden in foliage on a bridge that towered high above the Vuelta parcours. The tanks had been rigged up with a timing device and escape hose that pointed directly onto the highway below.

“With this mechanism, they intended to sabotage yesterday’s stage of #LaVuelta23,” read the accompanying message. “Two drums with 400 liters of liquid that they intended to throw on the road as the peloton passed. Four people arrested red-handed in #Lleida.”

The four arrested individuals were released by officials Tuesday with charges of violating road safety and belonging to a criminal organization.

They have also been slapped with a measure preventing them from being within 500 meters of the Vuelta a España’s remaining stages.

The incident is the latest episode in a Vuelta stalked by shock and controversy.

The opening stage team time trial Saturday played out in near-darkness under pounding rain. The following stage Sunday saw the peloton deflated by tacks and nails thrown onto the race course.

And then Sunday, race-leader Remco Evenepoel crashed into a woman just seconds after he sprinted into the maillot rojo atop the stage 3 summit finish.

What next?

Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén will be hoping the racing starts to take the column inches rather than the drama surrounding it.