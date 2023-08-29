Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Police foil wild plot to dump 400 liters of oil onto Vuelta a España race course

Spanish authorities arrest four protestors, share video of crazy contraption that would have derailed Monday's third stage.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Reports out of Spanish media reveal authorities foiled a wild protestor plot designed to derail Monday’s third stage of the Vuelta a España.

EFE news agency broke the story Tuesday that national police had arrested four individuals who were planning to douse the roadway of the Vuelta’s third stage with 400 liters of oil.

Police agents caught the activists red-handed Monday as they rigged up a complex homemade contraption perched atop a flyover bridge. The foursome are said to be members of the CDR group that is pushing for Catalan independence.

Also read: Is this Vuelta cursed?

Spanish national police shared video via social media Tuesday revealing the device that was would have caused chaos on Monday’s stage into the Andorran mountains.

The footage shows two huge oil cans hidden in foliage on a bridge that towered high above the Vuelta parcours. The tanks had been rigged up with a timing device and escape hose that pointed directly onto the highway below.

“With this mechanism, they intended to sabotage yesterday’s stage of #LaVuelta23,” read the accompanying message. “Two drums with 400 liters of liquid that they intended to throw on the road as the peloton passed. Four people arrested red-handed in #Lleida.”

The four arrested individuals were released by officials Tuesday with charges of violating road safety and belonging to a criminal organization.

They have also been slapped with a measure preventing them from being within 500 meters of the Vuelta a España’s remaining stages.

The incident is the latest episode in a Vuelta stalked by shock and controversy.

The opening stage team time trial Saturday played out in near-darkness under pounding rain. The following stage Sunday saw the peloton deflated by tacks and nails thrown onto the race course.

And then Sunday, race-leader Remco Evenepoel crashed into a woman just seconds after he sprinted into the maillot rojo atop the stage 3 summit finish.

What next?

Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén will be hoping the racing starts to take the column inches rather than the drama surrounding it.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon