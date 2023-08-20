Primož Roglič makes it look easy with formality victory in Vuelta a España tune-up

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič looked like he barely broke a sweat Saturday when he sprinted for his second stage win of the Vuelta a Burgos and confirmed a 39-second overall victory.

The Giro d’Italia champion swatted away Adam Yates and Alexander Vlasov in Burgos’ signature Lagunas de Neila summit and now rides into the Vuelta a España unbeaten in his season’s stage races.

For Roglič, the hardest part of the final stage appeared to be when he performed a wobbly “Telemark” celebration on an undersize podium step.

“It was nice here to get some intensity in the legs, and I’m happy with the win,” Roglič said Saturday.

Roglič made the five-stage Burgos tour appeared a formality this week.

Jumbo-Visma took control of the race in the stage 2 team time trial, and Roglič looked like he’d already written a new line into his palmarès with his nose-breathing sprint win the day afterward.

“I came here to get the final stimulus of racing and for sure it was hard racing and super hot. Now we just have to wait until the start of the Vuelta,” Roglič said.

Victory on the Neila summit secured Roglič a staggering 20th stage-race win of his career.

The low-key 2.Pro Vuelta a Burgos isn’t the biggest victory on the 33-year-old’s win-sheet, but significant nonetheless in what was his first race since he won the Giro d’Italia.

“It was a pleasure to race here. It was the first time I had raced this stage race. The crowd was fantastic,” he said. “It was also good to get some race miles in my legs one week before the Vuelta a España. I came here to improve, and I think I did that.”

‘The main goal was to take the final steps towards the Vuelta, we did that’

Roglič (left) made it look easy Saturday when he outsprinted Adam Yates and Alexander Vlasov on the Lagunas de Neila. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Roglič rides into the Vuelta a España perhaps overshadowed by his Tour de France champion teammate Jonas Vingegaard and the bombastic Belgian bullet that is Remco Evenepoel.

Yet Roglič’s record for the season – and at the Vuelta – says it all. He’s won the maillot rojo three times in four attempts, and won eight individual stages in his 40-day 2023 race schedule.

Jumbo-Visma will no doubt see Roglič very much as a co-captain for Vingegaard at the Vuelta rather than some luxury domestique serving the Dane his drinks.

How will the two dovetail, particularly in the flurry of GC opportunities in the opening week, will be a popcorn-worthy watching point.

Will Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas, and UAE Emirates’ twin-attack of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida keep pace with the Jumbo-Visma freight train in the next month in Spain?

Roglič’s win at the Giro and Vingegaard’s victory at the Tour already served some pretty strong warnings. This week’s Burgos tour served as a final reminder.

“This was a good dress rehearsal. The main goal of this week was to take the final steps towards the Vuelta a España, and we did that. The temperatures, the course and the racing style are similar to what we will see later,” said team coach Marc Reef.

The Dutch powerhouse loaded most of its Vuelta a España team into the race and domestiques like Jan Tratnik and Attila Valter both flashed form ahead of next Saturday’s Vuelta opener.

Vingegaard and Sepp Kuss will jet in to Barcelona to meet Roglič next week.

“The riders who are going to race the Vuelta a España have also shown that they are ready, Jan had a long rehabilitation, but he showed a very high level here,” Reef said.

“We won the team time trial, two stages, and the general classification. We can only be happy with that.”

The Dutch dominators will be even happier if Roglič or Vingegaard carry that momentum into a historic grand tour sweep next month in Madrid.