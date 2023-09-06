Remco Evenepoel after TT tussle: ‘A big chapeaux to Sepp Kuss’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

VALLADOLID, Spain (Velo) — Remco Evenepoel tipped his hat to Sepp Kuss after the American defended the red leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España.

Just the day before, Evenepoel called Kuss “an outsider” for overall victory.

After Tuesday’s time trial, where Kuss limited his losses against Evenepoel and the other GC favorites to retain a favorable overall lead at the Vuelta’s halfway mark, the Belgian could only congratulate the Jumbo-Visma star.

“They told him to give everything and not to lose time today because they want to play to have three leaders and I think he did a very good job, ‘big chapeau’ for him,” Evenepoel said. “I’m surprised by his great finish.

“That said, the Vuelta is still long, more opportunities will come and we will go for them,” the Belgian star said. “I think we have shown a good level in the three mountain days, we have to keep building from there and get more time in other stages.”

Evenepoel shook hands with Kuss behind the winner’s podium Tuesday in Valladolid after the stunning red leader jersey’s defense.

Kuss only gave back 1:13 to Evenepoel to keep the Vuelta defending champion at bay, who is now third at 1:09 back.

Though Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) edged for the stage win, Evenepoel gained more time on his other direct rivals, and is now 27 seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 1:13 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard.

“I’m happy for the result with respect to the overall, but it’s a pity not to have won the stage,”Evenepoel said. “To have done two times second and to have won a stage in 10 days is very good to start the Vuelta.

“We have to be happy with the differences and to have gotten closer to Sepp Kuss, who has done a great time trial,” Evenepoel said. “I want to congratulate him from here, we’ll see tomorrow.”

Primož Roglič: ‘Sepp is the one who has to go for it’

Jumbo-Visma has three riders in the top-10. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Wednesday’s 11th stage features the Vuelta’s next summit finale, and Evenepoel will be looking to make more inroads against Kuss.

The stage finishes at La Luna Negra climb, last featured in the 2020 Vuelta when ex-pro Dan Martin won.

Jumbo-Visma still counts with three riders in the top-10, with Roglič fourth overall at 1:36 behind Kuss, and Vingegaard in seventh at 2:22 back.

“Sepp is still the one who has to go for it,” Roglič said. “He’s wearing the red.”