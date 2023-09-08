Remco Evenepoel cracks in the Pyrénées: ‘All he said was, I’m sorry’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COL DU TOURMALET, France (Velo) — Sepp Kuss was already across the finish line and had received his Vuelta a España race leader’s jersey on the winner’s podium when Remco Evenepoel finally rode across the finish line.

That’s how bad he cracked Friday in the unforgiving heart of the Pyrénées, on what was the unrelenting, four-climb stage that spelled doom for his chances of retaining his Vuelta crown.

The defending champion was nearly 30 minutes down on Jonas Vingegaard, Kuss, and Primož Roglič, who celebrated a clean sweep at the decisive day finishing atop of the towering Col du Tourmalet.

Jumbo-Visma went 1-2-3 on the stage, and now with Evenepoel’s stunning GC loss, the stage is set for Jumbo-Visma to claim the top three spots on the final podium in Madrid on September 17.

What happened to Evenepoel?

“It was just a bad day for Remco,” said Soudal Quick-Step sports director Klaas Lodewyck. “He was not sick or injured. It’s unfortunate and it can happen. Not much can be said about this stage.”

In one of the rare occasions that he refused to speak to the media, Evenepoel slowly and quietly put on a vest, wiped down, took a few big chugs on a bidon, and rode off the French albatross.

There was talk that the team slept high at a Spanish hotel overnight at an elevation of 1600m. There were even whispers that he might be stricken with COVID-19 again.

“Make way!”

That was a Soudal Quick-Step soigneur pushing back the media mob and a few determined Belgian fans 300 meters past the finish line high in the fog-choked summit of one of cycling’s most brutal climbs high in the French Pyrénées.

It was a painful reversal for Evenepoel, who last year became the first Belgian to win a grand tour in 40 years.

After being forced to abandon the Giro d’Italia while in the pink jersey due to COVID-19, Evenepoel roared into this Vuelta confident he could take on Jumbo-Visma and prove he could match Tour de France-caliber riders like Vingegaard.

But under heavy pressure from Jumbo-Visma early in the brutal stage across the cold heart of the Pyrénées, Evenepoel was gapped early on the Col d’Aubisque.

By the time he crossed the finish ashen and spent, Evenepoel dropped like a rock in the overall, plunging from third to 19th, now at 27:50 back.

In the hours after the stage, Evenepoel put a short post on social media saying that he had “no regrets” after slipping down the standings.

When you try and give everything, there are no regrets. The tank was just empty today. Thank you to the team for the support and sticking with me until the end. Wolves never give up.💙 pic.twitter.com/EuERtVVDDk — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) September 8, 2023

GC losses ease way for possible Sepp Kuss victory: ‘When we heard that, we upped the pace’

Teammates console Evenepoel after Friday’s brutal loses. (Photo: Andrew Hood/Velo)

Evenepoel’s crushing GC losses mean that the most dangerous direct rival to Sepp Kuss is now out of the frame.

Jumbo-Visma now leads the top-three spots on GC, with Kuss expanding his lead from 26 seconds to 1:37 to Roglič, with Vingegaard climbing to third at 1:44.

Jumbo-Visma upped the pace when they heard the crackle on race radio that Evenepoel was getting gapped on the Aubisque.

“When we heard that, we immediately picked up the pace,” Kuss said. “At first we just wanted to ride at our own pace. Bahrain-Victorious took over in the descent, then there were a lot of gaps and it was a full-on race.”

As the leaders pressed the front, Evenepoel surrendered even more time.

It was seven minutes at the base of the menacing Tourmalet, the first high-altitude Pyrénéen climb introduced into the Tour more than a century ago.

The climb has claimed many victims over the ensuing decades, and Evenepoel was next. By the time he crossed the line, almost 30 minutes had passed.

Fans were packing up, and the media pressed in around the team van parked near the summit.

Evenepoel’s Vuelta GC hopes are over, and now it’s a question if he will finish this Vuelta or not.

“We will sit down as a team tonight, assess what happened and look at our goals for the rest of the race,” Lodewyck said. “Cycling is not racing on a simulator and we are all human beings.”

Teammates were in shock when they crossed the line.

“If you have a bad day in a stage like this, it’s even harder. He didn’t say much to us during the stage,” said Soudal Quick-Step teammate Pieter Serry. “All he said was, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Friday’s torrential losses will also put into question Evenepoel’s Tour de France ambitions.

He is expected to debut next at the 2024 Tour, and a stage like Friday’s — against a caliber of field that includes the likes of Vingegaard, Kuss, and Roglič — is just what he will face next July.

Evenepoel retreated to the team hotel, and will huddle with team directors and staff to decide the next move.

What’s sure is that his GC aspirations died deep in the heart of the Pyrénées.