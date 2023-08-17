Remco Evenepoel facing major Vuelta a España test amid contract rumors

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The worlds time trial underlined how things are on the up for some riders and on the wane for others.

Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar were second and third in the elite road race at cycling’s world road championships, but both were far, far off the pace in Friday’s TT.

Van Aert was 1:37 off the gold medal pace of Remco Evenepoel, a distant fifth on the day, while Pogačar had an even more difficult time. He was 21st, 3:06 back, a shadow of his usual self.

It’s possible the demands of a hectic road race on the arduous Glasgow circuit were still languishing in their muscles. But so too the effects of a tough Tour de France and, before that, a full-on classics season.

Friday’s time trial race was a big contrast to that of last Sunday. Evenepoel was the one who looked flat last weekend, firing off some impressive attacks, but also being distanced several times before finally cracking and trailing in only 25th.

Even his victory in the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa looked a little muted; last year he finished almost two minutes clear of the next rider. This time around, the victory was measured in centimeters rather than minutes, with things boiling down to a sprint against Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious).

But winning on Friday may well turn the tide.

His whole season was based around two big phases. The first, trying to win the Giro d’Italia. The second, vying to defend his world road race championships title.

COVID-19 derailed the Giro target but with a rainbow jersey secured — albeit for the TT rather than road race — he’s now fully committed to honing form for the Spanish grand tour.

Winning a second consecutive Vuelta a España is now the season’s big final goal.

Celebrations on hold, there’s a big race to be won

Remco Evenepoel wasn’t at his best in the world road race championships, saying afterwards that those who did the Tour de France had the edge in that type of event, but the new TT champ has time to sharpen up before the Vuelta a España. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

He may be just 23 but banish the thoughts of Evenepoel quaffing champagne and hitting the clubs after his latest success.

“No party,” he told Sporza upon his return to Belgium. “The Vuelta is soon, so I have to turn the dial and continue. Is that difficult? I don’t drink alcohol anyway, so that’s not a problem.”

And so forget the excesses shown by some young sportspeople in the past. The only high life he is living is altitude camps, like the one he headed to on Sunday.

It’s just two days since his big win but he’s already got his head down again and next target in sight.

“I’m not home much,” he explained. “That’s the life of a professional. If you want to achieve your goal, you have to do something for it.”

And so he’s honing his form, putting in the work he needs to do to be at 100 percent for the Vuelta. “I still need two weeks to prepare. But at least it’s going in the right direction,” he said.

This year’s Vuelta will have a glittering field, including Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard and teammates Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss, who are trying to ensure Jumbo-Visma becomes the first team in history to win all three grand tours in the same season.

The lineup also features Juan Ayuso and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Richard Carapaz (EF Education EasyPost), Eddie Dunbar (Team Jayco AlUla), Alexander Vlasov, Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-hansgrohe) and others.

It won’t be a walk in the park by any means, but then again Evenepoel relishes a challenge. He’s just the second rider in history to win both the worlds time trial and road race — Spain’s Abraham Olano was the other — and his level of ambition in the sport is clear.

“This title was definitely a big goal for my career and for the season,” he said of his TT world title. “It’s another achievement unlocked so I think the next big goal will be to win the grand tours and the one-week WorldTour races. Just try to win everything but that’s not easy at all with a super strong field of riders on every terrain.

“We will see where the limits will be. I like to improve myself and to look for all the limits.”

Contract clarity on the way, or more distraction?

Winning the 2022 Vuelta a España added to his status and value in the sport. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

That kind of hunger is what sees other teams sniffing around Evenepoel, trying to coax him away from Soudal-QuickStep. Ineos Grenadiers and Israel-PremierTech are two who have been reportedly chasing hard; there may well be others.

The rumor mill has been abuzz for months, raising current boss Patrick Lefevere’s blood pressure and ire. He’s said multiple times that the young Belgian is not for sale, and that there are no get-out clauses in his contract.

The rider’s father and agent Patrick Evenepoel has only stoked the flames, telling La Dernière Heure last week that he “could not confirm” that his son would stay with his current squad, and that five other teams have been in contact.

The polemic prompted the world champion to call time on the speculation.

“I personally think that everyone should be silent,” Evenepoel told Sporza last weekend. “They should just let me do it. I know best myself what can and can’t be done. Both my dad and Patrick would be better off keeping quiet.”

Somewhat inevitably, he was asked about the same topic after his victory on Friday. Former Tour and Vuelta winner Alberto Contador had said a move to Ineos was a done deal; Evenepoel said he was tired of the subject.

“I hope it calms a bit down, because the Vuelta is a three-week race and if I have to hear the same shit every day for three weeks it’s going to be a long Vuelta,” he said at the post-race press conference.

“Sorry for my words. I hope it will calm a bit down. I’m the type of guy who is quite emotional and likes to answer with the pedals and I think today I did that. I hope I can do that at the Vuelta, but with a strong field it will be difficult.”

What’s worth pointing out is that the speculation could be put to bed very quickly with one completely opaque statement or interview. Recent denials have been vague and non-specific; calls for silence are one thing, but a clear declaration that he is staying put is another.

That may come before the Vuelta. Otherwise, speculation will continue building all the more.