Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Remco Evenepoel gapped on decisive climbing stage at Vuelta a España

The most dangerous rival to Sepp Kuss lost 1:20 over the first of three major climbs in the Pyrénées.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COL DU TOURMALET, France (Velo) — Remco Evenepoel and his ambitions to defend his Vuelta a España crown are taking a major blow Friday.

The Soudal Quick-Step star lost contact with the GC group on the upper reaches of the Col d’Aubisque on the first of three major climbs in Friday’s short but decisive stage finishing at the HC summit of the Col du Tourmalet.

Evenepoel started the stage at 1:09 behind race leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) in third overall.

The Belgian world time trial champion started the stage as the most dangerous direct rival to Kuss, who is trying to become the first U.S. rider to win the Vuelta since Chris Horner in 2013.

Evenepoel was paced by his Soudal Quick-Step teammates over the summer at 1:20 of the climb.

Check back to Velo for more updates.

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

