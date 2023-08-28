Remco Evenepoel involved in post-finish line crash after Vuelta a España stage win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Life comes at you quickly, and it did for Remco Evenepoel after he crashed just seconds after winning stage 3 of the Vuelta a España.

Evenepoel stormed away from a small group of favorites on the summit finish at Arinsal in Andorra to take the stage win and move into the red jersey.

The television shot stayed on the finish line as riders followed Evenepoel home, but it soon cut to the Belgian champion sitting on the ground with team members huddled around him, with one taking his helmet off.

It wasn’t clear what had happened until a replay showed Evenepoel crashing into someone just beyond the finish line.

“[There is] something with the safety. It was just 50 meters from the finish line, it’s the third day in a row. It’s a bit breaking my balls now,” Evenepoel said afterward.

“Such a great victory and then unfortunately there was not enough space after the finish,” he said.

It appeared that Evenepoel may have been surprised by the huddle of people around 50 meters beyond the finish line and he was unable to slow down quickly enough to avoid them.

Overhead shots later on showed that there was a sharp hairpin turn to the right for riders to return to their team buses.

A couple of people jumped out of his way but a woman further back in the crowd, who was unaware that Evenepoel was coming, stepped into the path of the Belgian. He collided with her and both tumbled to the ground.

It was unclear who the person was, and if they were seriously injured from the impact.

Evenepoel received cuts to his face, with blood dripping out of the wounds, as a result of the crash and could be seen to stumble slightly as he made his way to a truck near the finish line.

Should he be able to continue, Evenepoel will take a five-second lead into tomorrow’s stage ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar).