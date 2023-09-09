Remco Evenepoel is turning Vuelta disappointment into a Tour de France training camp

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

LARRA BELAGUA, Spain (Velo) — Remco Evenepoel won’t win this Vuelta a España, but he’s hoping to use the husk of what’s left to help him win the Tour de France next summer.

The Belgian superstar flamed out and then bounced back in a wild and emotional 24-hour period high in the French Pyrénées.

Speaking moments after his dramatic revenge tour Saturday, Evenepoel said he’s committed to arriving to Madrid with an eye on July.

“Very important. That’s one of the main reasons I am here,” Evenepoel said of finishing the Vuelta. “A three-week race can improve your base and in function of Il Lombardia, that is another reason why I will continue.

“I already have a stage win and have the King of the Mountains jersey,” he said. “It was not a bad decision to stay in the race.”

Also read:

It’s just these kinds of climbs against this kind of field that Evenepoel needs to shine if he’s hoping to win the yellow jersey one day.

“It’s a special win,” Evenepoel said. “It makes it one of the hardest stages I’ve won, in terms of climbing. These are hour-plus climbs, on super-steep gradients, things that didn’t go so well in the first part of my career.”

What a change 24 hours can make.

Evenepoel flamed out of GC contention Friday on the Col d’Aubisque and bled time on the Col du Tourmalet, two Tour de France-level climbs in what was his first time tackling such towering peaks in race conditions.

Evenepoel came here earlier this year to scout the stages once he decided to race the Vuelta. Racing on them against the juggernaut of Jumbo-Visma is something else.

In fact, Friday’s stage was just the second day in his entire career that he had raced in France since turning pro in 2019.

Either through coincidence or choice, Evenepoel has spent more time racing in Italy, Spain, Belgium, and even Argentina and the United Arab Emirates than he has in France.

His only other pro race day before this weekend on French roads was the Chrono des Nations, the time trial race held each fall, in 2021.

“I am improving on these types of climbs,” he said. “It was very hard to make a click in the head … I wasn’t motivated to start anymore. It was a big goal that went away. There was a lot of disappointment and sadness.”

Remco Evenepoel blazes to remarkable redemptive victory at the Vuelta a España. Belgian ace in tears after mountaintop victory after seeing his GC bid crumble 24 hours earlier: #lavuelta23https://t.co/6d16nGAfjc — Velo (@velovelovelo__) September 9, 2023

Evenepoel took a beating Friday, but if he was the nail on the Tourmalet, he was the hammer Saturday.

The world time trial champion scrapped his way into the winning breakaway, and then dropped two-time Tour de France podium finisher Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) in the closing kilometers to solo home to victory.

Evenepoel almost pulled the plug on his Vuelta overnight, but after speaking with his wife and his sport directors, he decided to stick it out.

“My wife told me, ‘Champions always answer with the pedals,'” Evenepoel said. “And she said, ‘do it for me.'”

He now vows to push the Madrid, defend the King of the Mountains jersey, and win more stages.

Not bad for a rider who lost nearly 30 minutes in one stage.

Evenepoel: ‘Yesterday was a horrible night’

Evenepoel blasted back from Friday’s devastating losses with a win. (Photo: PEP DALMAU/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belgian superstar confirmed he is committed to arriving to Madrid when the Vuelta ends on September 17.

What happened? He said he still doesn’t know. A bad day? Too much heat, too many early efforts.

“Yesterday was a very horrible night,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep after the disappointment. One hour sleeping, waking up, it was a very difficult night.

“And then I had an anti-doping control very early,” he said with a resigned laugh. “I felt quite tired, but I could sleep on the bus, a kind of power nap. I felt relaxed and ready to go for it, and that’s what came out of my legs today.”

What’s most important for Evenepoel right now, especially with an eye on what is expected to be his Tour de France debut in 2o24, is finishing this Vuelta.

In four grand tour starts, the only one he’s finished is last year’s Vuelta, which he won to become Belgium’s first grand tour winner in 40 years.

To win the Tour de France, Evenepoel needs to finish it.

Completing this Vuelta even in GC disappointment, and racing against Jumbo-Visma and former Tour winners such as Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, and Jonas Vingegaard all the way to Madrid, will only help his cause next July when it counts.