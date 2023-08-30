Remco Evenepoel pips the peloton’s fastest sprinter to score time bonuses at the Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BURRIANA, Spain (Velo) — Remco Evenepoel can win monuments, climb mountains with the best, and challenge the likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič in grand tours.

Is he now a bunch sprinter?

Late in Wednesday’s fifth stage at the Vuelta a España, the red jersey of the Belgian star was spotted blazing past Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) in the day’s final intermediate sprint.

Whaaaaat?

Is Evenepoel now chasing the green jersey?

No. He is chasing seconds. Six to be exact.

“Why? Just because I was there and it didn’t cost too much energy,” Evenepoel said. “The plan wasn’t to go for the sprint, because we expected a break to still be up the road.

“The reason why I went was because I saw UAE with a full leadout coming up to take seconds, maybe with [Juan] Ayuso. It’s something good to win these sprint seconds.”

Groves said he was fine to let Evenepoel steal the limelight on the intermediate sprint at Nules about 10km to go, and the Aussie later powered to his second straight stage win.

The pair joked in the post-stage cool down area about the unlikely scene of the Vuelta’s red leader jersey out-sprinting the green points jersey of the race’s top sprinter.

“Remco wanted to go for the time bonus. I agreed not to go for it, but I took the second-place points because it’s good for green jersey,” Groves said. “I followed Remco to get some points. I wanted to save my legs for the final to hopefully win the stage.”

Soudal Quick-Step teammate Casper Pedersen said the team didn’t want to let the opportunity slip away when the time bonuses were there for the plucking.

The team led the peloton off a technical, winding descent, and were at the front of the bunch when the intermediate sprint popped up.

“It was an impulse move. First of all, we have to protect ourselves from crashes so we were at the front,” Pedersen said. “I wanted to sprint to make sure none of the other GC guys would take them, and then I saw Remco and Kaden passing me. I was third, so we took all the seconds.”

Remco Evenepoel snatches time bonuses to widen lead at Vuelta a España

Groves was benevolent at the mid-stage sprint, but was relentless at the line when it mattered. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Time bonuses matter.

Week-long stage races are often decided by bonuses, and while grand tour are typically blown open in the big mountains still to come in this Vuelta, every second counts.

Riders have won or lost podium places with time bonuses, and Evenepoel isn’t going to let down his guard. Mikel Landa once lost a third-place podium spot at the Tour de France by one second.

With Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates both breathing down his neck, Evenepoel is keeping up his guard.

“There are some hard days and some long climbs, and it will be decided on those days,” Pedersen said. “The seconds matter.

“It can be that Remco is almost even with someone else, and we will be happy we took those seconds.

“It’s a few seconds one day, a few the other, and in the end, that can make up a half minute,” he said. “In a grand tour, you always taken them when you can.”

So far, Evenepoel is winning the race within a race for the time bonuses.

With six seconds Wednesday, and 10 at the finish line as the winner in Andorra on Monday, Evenepoel’s bonuses have put him over the top.

Without those bonuses, Enric Mas (Movistar), now second at 11 seconds back, would be leading.

Of his direct GC rivals, only Vingegaard and Ayuso, second and third, respectively, in Andorra, have scooped up bonuses.

“I know that these seconds won’t probably make any difference at the end of the race, but as the speed went up, I said to myself I should just go for the bonifications, especially as it didn’t cost me any energy,” Evenepoel said. “So far, the race was perfect for us and we hope it will continue like this.”

Of course, those seconds can evaporate in an instant.

Thursday’s climbing stage to Javalambre and Pico del Buitre — 10.9km at 8 percent, with ramps as steep as 15 percent in the final kilometer — should see another significant GC reshuffling.