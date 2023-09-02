Remco Evenepoel rages at missed opportunity at Vuelta a España: ‘I didn’t know we were sprinting for the win’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel was gnashing his teeth at the close of an explosive eighth stage of the Vuelta a España.

The race’s defending champion was derailed by drowned-out radio communications in a wild day of racing Saturday.

“I didn’t know we were sprinting for the win,” Evenepoel told reporters at the finish. “I thought the breakaway was still ahead of us.”

Evenepoel was outkicked for victory by Primož Roglič after the race exploded all over the savage ramps of the Xorret de Catí climb inside the final 10km of the stage.

The last of the break was all pulled back by an elite group of GC racers on the steep Cat. 1 wall to leave the stage-win up for grabs – only Soudal Quick-Step’s team captain didn’t know about it.

“I couldn’t hear much through my earpiece during the last kilometer and I couldn’t hear much through the crowd, so I didn’t know that we had already caught the escapees,” Evenepoel huffed.

That’s why the fast-finishing Belgian didn’t kick from Roglič’s sprinting wheel in the quest for his second victory of the race.

When he was informed of the situation at the finish, Evenepoel could be seen shaking his head and taking a time-out from staffers while he processed the news.

“I think I would have won,” Evenepoel said. “I’m leaving the stage win behind here, because I didn’t sprint at full speed because I didn’t know. I didn’t even turn it on full. If I had known that we were riding for the stage win, I would have gone all out.”

Roglič was tasting the winner’s champagne while Evenepoel was a bitter pill Saturday.

It’s not all bad for Evenepoel after Saturday’s stage.

He leaves the day without a victory but with the satisfaction that he held strong while outnumbered by three riders from each of Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates in the aggressive final into Costa Blanca Interior.

When Sepp Kuss attacked around 5km from the line, Evenepoel stayed cool under the pressure and bridged the gap in a remarkable turnaround from his off-key ride to the summit of Javalambre on Thursday.

“When Sepp attacked I kind of controlled it, because I didn’t want to close it immediately as I knew there was still about eight, ten minutes to climb,” he said. “It seemed that Primož and Jonas also didn’t have the legs to go in the end.”

Evenepoel was eventually able to come around after the stage Saturday.

He was even able to crack a joke at his team staffers, perhaps in recognition that the good news outweighed the bad.

“I will send him home,” Evenepoel laughed, referring to his sport director Klaas Lodewyck.

“No, I probably just didn’t hear the radio with all the people on the climb. It’s just stupid, because this could have been a nice second stage victory.”

Evenepoel still sits at the top of the “virtual” classification of GC racers Saturday night. With a seven-second lead over Roglič and 11 over Jonas Vingegaard, the bullish Belgian is well in the frame for his title defense.

A diesel-engine summit finish Sunday and 25km TT on Tuesday after the rest day could see Evenepoel ride into the back-half of this race still in control of the group of favorites – second stage win or not.

“It’s just a shame because we missed out for the team in a very beautiful stage on my ‘second’ home roads. So it’s a pity,” Evenepoel said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow. But on to tomorrow.”