Remco Evenepoel wants to learn from Jonas Vingegaard at Vuelta a España ahead of 2024 Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel is at the Vuelta a España to get results, but he also wants to use it as an opportunity to learn ahead of his Tour de France debut next year.

The Belgian chose to skip the Tour this year and ride the more favorable Giro d’Italia, but the French race is on the cards for him next season and he wants to go into it with a full arsenal of weapons.

With current two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard coming back to the Vuelta for the first time since 2020, Evenepoel sees a chance to watch up close and personal how he races.

The two have never gone toe-to-toe in a grand tour GC fight and the Vuelta will be a chance for the Belgian to compare himself against the Dane.

“Jonas knows how to win the Tour, maybe he also knows how to win this Vuelta. You can then copy that and take it with you in your backpack to next year’s Tour,” Evenepoel said in a press conference from his hotel ahead of the Vuelta a España start in Barcelona. “I have not raced against him too much yet. It is only good for this sport that he participates. And such a name on the start list is a challenge.”

Also read:

Evenepoel enters the Vuelta with the number 1 on his back after taking a dominant win in last year’s race. His success at the Spanish race made him the big favorite for the maglia rosa when he lined up for the Giro d’Italia in May, however, it didn’t go quite to plan.

After a blistering start, COVID-19 stopped him in his tracks and forced him to quit the race. It has left him in a pretty cautious mood when it comes to his ambitions.

“Don’t get COVID,” he joked about his race goals, before adding, “No, I want to win a stage, I want to be there for the classification, and I want to learn.”

Remco Evenepoel has had a successful summer but hasn’t ridden a stage race for some time (Photo: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty)

Just where Evenepoel’s form is over three weeks remains to be seen. He’s had some pretty standout results of late with another win at San Sebastián and an emphatic victory in the worlds TT, but he hasn’t ridden a stage race since the Tour de Suisse in June.

He’s had just three race days since returning to racing at the end of July, with the worlds road race the third, while Primoz Roglič was lighting up the Vuelta a Burgos — Vingegaard has kept his racing powder dry as he tries to get over his Tour de France hangover before the start in Barcelona.

It is a tried and tested method for Evenepoel, who only raced at San Sebastián last year before starting the Vuelta, but how will it match up against a determined Jumbo-Visma squad with two big hitters?

There are of course others to look out for with the likes of rising Spanish star Juan Ayuso and his UAE Team Emirates teammate João Almeida.

Evenepoel is not staking his claim on the red jersey yet and sees making the podium as his overarching general classification goal.

“I think to say I’m going to win a grand tour is very difficult because there are so many things that can happen. I’ve been faced with that in the Giro,” Evenepoel said. “I think I’ve improved a bit because last year I wanted to say I’m going for a top 10 and then I won so now I’m saying that I’m hoping for a top three, which I think is fair play because in my opinion it’s difficult to say I will win a grand tour because a bad day is very easy to get.

“Becoming ill or sick is also very easy or quick. Having a crash can happen at every second of every stage, so that’s why I say I want to go for the podium and stage wins. Imagine if I have three or four stage wins and I finish 10th in the GC then it’s still a very good Vuelta. Hoping for a stage win and a podium is the end goal for the team.”

Playing it defensively

With a team time trial set to open the Vuelta a España on Saturday, there is a real chance that Evenepoel — or one of his teammates — could get the red jersey on day one. However, Evenepoel is pretty adamant that he doesn’t want to have it in the team until at least after the first rest day.

He wants to keep the pressure away from his team and, despite being the defending champion, he believes that it is other teams that will need to take control of the race early on.

“It wouldn’t be a lie if I said that in the first nine days, we would not like to have the leader’s jersey and if we do by accident get it then to try to give it away as fast and as easy as possible to a rider who shouldn’t be the most dangerous for the final GC,” he said. “I will be racing with a bit more of a defensive mode. If you compare the Vuelta with last year, it is a little bit opposite [in terms of the parcours]. The first week is hard but it’s not going to be decisive. I expect the second and third weeks to have the most decisive stages.

“Hopefully, it will be a full three weeks where I can discover how I’m going on longer climbs and higher altitude climbs against the best GC riders of the last few months, with Jonas and Primož in the bunch. Those two always show that they are there whatever race it is, so I’m just comparing my level with their level. For the team, it’s about learning how to ride together again and creating a friendship bond and just go through fire and through the wall for each other.”