Road to the Vuelta a España for Primož Roglič goes through Burgos

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Fans haven’t seen him since he won the Giro d’Italia, but Primož Roglič is back and ready to rumble.

The Slovenian star returns to action this week in a final tune-up at the five-day Vuelta a Burgos.

All eyes are on the high-profile clash at the Vuelta a España less than two weeks away, but the Burgos stage race across Spain’s parched northern “meseta” will provide a worthy testing ground for the Jumbo-Visma star.

Tanned, rested, and ready, Roglič is racing for results in Burgos, and not just stretching his legs before the season’s final grand tour.

“Stage wins and a good classification are also a goal in the Tour of Burgos,” said sport director Marc Reef. “The fourth stage has an explosive final that should suit Primož well. After that, the uphill finish on the final day will be a good indicator.”

Also read:

Roglič will share the billing with Tour de France king Jonas Vingegaard at the Vuelta later this month, but he’s the outright leader this week in what’s his first race since winning the Giro d’Italia in May.

The Vuelta a Burgos starts a week and a half before the Vuelta, and offers a bit of everything, with a flat stage, a team time trial, two hilly stages, and an uphill finish.

Reef said that’s just what Roglič and Co. need to blow out the cobwebs ahead of the Vuelta clash against the likes of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), and others.

“It is instrumental to ride another team time trial with the Tour of Spain in mind,” Reef said in a team note. “After all, the first stage in the Vuelta is also a team time trial. It is good to refresh the automatisms once more. The Tour of Spain’s opening stages are not really straightforward, and the third stage already has an uphill finish. It is critical to start strong. Therefore, having the Tour of Burgos in their legs already is beneficial for riders coming off a training block.”

Primož Roglič, actual vencedor del Giro 2023, estará en la #VueltaBurgos 💜 Del 15 al 19 de agosto #VueltaBurgos, toda una provincia por descubrir ℹ️ Más información: https://t.co/jFIMZPr1xX#UCIProSeries#BurgosOrigenyDestino pic.twitter.com/4bDYSBeMwy — Vuelta a Burgos (@VueltaBurgos) August 10, 2023

Roglič and Vingegaard will share leadership in the Vuelta, but Roglič could be the freshest of the two. He hasn’t raced since May, and skipped the worlds to be ready for the Vuelta onslaught.

“Since 2019, he did not have such a solid preparation for the Vuelta,” Reef said of Roglič. “He was able to rest, and then he had altitude training to build up as planned. He is in good shape now.”

A win at the Vuelta would give Jumbo-Visma a rare grand tour sweep with all three titles going to the same team. With Roglič and Vingegaard leading the way, the odds are promising.

First comes the Burgos tour, where Tour de France third-place man Adam Yates and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), and Lennard Kämna (Bora Hansgrohe) are also among the pre-race favorites.

American starters include Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan), Joey Rosskopf (Q36.5), Will Barta (Movistar), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), and Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën).