Roglič, Vingegaard vow unity in quest for Vuelta a España victory: ‘We’re not racing against each other, but with each other’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič shouted their team’s “samen winnen” policy loud in their pre-Vuelta a España press conference.

The reigning Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champions vowed unity in their quest to bring Jumbo-Visma its fourth maillot rojo and a place in the history books as the first team to sweep the season’s grand tours.

“We are not racing against each other, but with each other,” Vingegaard asserted Thursday in a press call.

Jumbo-Visma will roll down the start ramp Saturday for the Vuelta’s opening team time trial with by far the strongest eight of the bunch.

Six grand tour victories between its two leaders and trump card-turned-lucky charm Sepp Kuss make the Dutch powerhouse the team Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas, and UAE Team Emirates need to beat.

In fact, Jumbo-Visma could be so good that its toughest task will be deciding who to put into the leader’s jersey.

“We have a really strong team. It’s not necessary to say now who of me or Jonas is in front,” Roglič said from the call Thursday.

“We all need to realize we want to win the Vuelta in the end [as a team]. It could also be Sepp Kuss, he’s also part of the team. The climbs and the legs will tell clearly about it.”

Also read:

Roglič and Vingegaard shared leadership a handful of times before.

The teammates went hand-in-hand to victory in the final stage of last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné and simultaneously sealed a team one-two in the overall. Roglič also took the GC podium step above Vingegaard the year before at the Itzulia Basque Country.

Interestingly, however, the two never raced a three-weeker together since they shared the honor of being a grand tour winner.

At this Vuelta a España, Vingegaard is no longer the apprentice he played to Roglič in the Dauphiné and Itzulia in seasons before.

For now, at least, it’s all “samen winnen” and the over-used Team Sky aphorism that “the road will decide.”

“It’s not the first time we’ve tried this, and it has already worked out pretty well,” Vingegaard said. “We work super well together. I don’t think we have to decide. We will see on the road, and we will help each other.”

Jumbo-Visma’s leadership dilemma could be solved by the middle of next week.

Route director Javier Guillén didn’t hand the classification contenders an easy start to his 2023 grand tour with a complicated second stage in and out of Barcelona before Monday’s trip to Andorra and the first mountaintop finish of the race.

“If one rider sticks out above the other, it gets easier,” team director Marc Reef told HLN. “But the goal is that we win the race. Who that is is not important to us.”

Jumbo-Visma’s ‘luxury problem’ won’t arrive easy

Vingegaard claimed the stage-win on the final day of the 2022 Dauphiné, while Roglič won the overall. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Roglič and Vingegaard know they won’t just win the Vuelta like it’s some late-season victory lap and coin-toss for captaincy.

A GC field that includes defending champion Evenepoel, grand tour warrior Thomas, and rising stars like Juan Ayuso and João Almeida makes the Vuelta just as competitive as last month’s Tour de France.

And Roglič and Vingegaard are both in uncharted water.

Vingegaard never doubled the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, while Roglič rode into two of his three victories at the Vuelta a España off the back of a Tour de France training load. The Slovenian hasn’t ridden the Giro and Vuelta together since his breakout red jersey in 2019.

Nonetheless, the world is looking at Jumbo-Visma to steamroller its third grand tour in five months.

Many even think Vingegaard and Roglič will boss both the top steps of the podium in Madrid in three weekends’ time.

“It would be pretty amazing if we could be first and second,” Vingegaard said. “It would be a luxury problem. Of course, the main goal is to win the red jersey but we are two leaders – if it’s a possibility, then for sure we will we will take it.”

Jumbo-Visma will need harmony in the team bus as it pushes for its historic grand tour triple.

Directors will no doubt be reminding Vingegaard and Roglič of its “same winnen” policy every morning in the team briefing.