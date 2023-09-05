Sepp Kuss delivers stunning red jersey defense: ‘I would love to win the race’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

VALLADOLID, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss roared across the finish line Tuesday and collapsed into the front seat of a Jumbo-Visma van after an unexpected and emotional defense of the red leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España.

Those were the longest, but perhaps sweetest 25.8km of Spanish asphalt of his life.

His best time trial ever?

“I don’t know, because there were no climbs in it,” he said. “I am just happy I didn’t give up to the pain I felt.”

Though he ceded more than one minute to Remco Evenepoel, it was enough to keep the 28-year-old Coloradan in the first American leader’s jersey in a decade at the Spanish grand tour.

“It was the first time I started last in a time trial,” said a beaming Kuss. “It was the first time no one’s passed me in a time trial. I just tried to keep it simple and enjoy the day, and push it as hard as I could.”

Also read:

Kuss defied the odds, and defended the Vuelta lead in an individual time trial against a fleet of time trial specialists.

Remco Evenepoel and his Jumbo-Visma teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard were all breathing down his neck.

And the natural born climber, who typically bleeds minutes in time trials, stood firm.

This Vuelta’s red jersey is still his.

Defying the numbers: Kuss comes through

Kuss moments after crossing the line in Valladolid. (Photo: Andrew Hood/Velo)

Many were expecting his lead of 2:22 to Evenepoel to evaporate mid-way through the stage in the late Spanish summer sun.

In the past, he’s typically forfeited five to six seconds per kilometer on similar courses. Though he still gave up more than four seconds per kilometer, his gap kept him in red.

With the red jersey giving him wings, Kuss put everything into his pedals.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” Kuss said at the line. “When I rode the course, I thought it was a decent course for me. It was quite fast, and you need to keep the rhythm, and keep the speed.

“I tried to not think about too much of anything, and ride as hard as I could,” he said. “Usually when I do a time trial, I just kind of back off when I feel too much pain.”

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23 Sepp Kuss 🤝 Miguel Indurain Great to see you, legend! 💛 pic.twitter.com/ueO5IvGuWS — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) September 5, 2023

Kuss defends red and remains the first American male to wear a leader’s jersey in a grand tour since Chris Horner won the 2013 Vuelta.

Huge cheers from the fans and the magic of the moment pushed him on.

“It was really nice to be in the red jersey,” he said. “I didn’t feel nervous at all, I just wanted to enjoy the day. Because no matter what happened, it would be an unforgettable experience.”

Jumbo-Visma packing options, but is Kuss card No. 1?

Sepp Kuss defends red at the Vuelta a España. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Image)

Jumbo-Visma leaves Valladolid in solid position.

With 13th on the stage, Kuss defends a 26-second lead to Spain’s Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), with Evenepoel lurking at 1:06 back.

Roglič is fourth at 1:36, and Vingegaard is seventh at 2:22.

“Every time I passed the time check, the sport director Addy said, ‘Good job,’ and I thought, hmmm, maybe I am not doing such a good job,” Kuss said. “There was no reference. I felt good. I am happy with how it went.”

Is Kuss now the outright leader at the powerful Dutch team that’s aiming to sweep all three grand tours in 2023?

“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Kuss said. “We have a strong team, and everyone believes in each other.

“It is still a decent gap. In the first half of the race, it’s a game of seconds, but in the mountains, things can really blow up,” Kuss said. “I feel really good, I feel really confident.”

Who will be in red by stage's end? #LaVuelta23 — Andrew Hood (@EuroHoody) September 5, 2023

Even Vingegaard, who counted on Kuss to win his second straight yellow jersey in July, said he would be happy to return the favor to help Kuss win this Vuelta.

“That means a lot. he told me that yesterday, and it was nice to hear that. I felt it was very sincere,” Kuss said. “I am normally the guy who is more behind the scenes and in the shadows more, and that is what I like more.

“But when I am in this position, I am happy that everyone supports, but without the pressure of, ‘you need to win.’ They are happy that I have this opportunity.

“I am not a guy who needs to ask for so much,” Kuss said. “I just kind of lay low and do my thing. I need more confidence and believe in myself more.”

Kuss: ‘I need to believe in myself’

Kuss is more confident by the stage. (Photo: CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

There is a sense that this could be his moment.

Evenepoel will now be trying to handle three rivals at Jumbo-Visma, with UAE Team Emirates still in it with three in top-10.

“A lot can happen in the next stages. With the three of us, we are just support whoever is the best rider,” he said.

“But a stage like Angliru, so much can happen. I am confident in myself and what’s possible, but it’s also nice that those guys are there, so there’s no pressure on me.”

Finally someone asked Kuss the question on everyone’s mind: Can you win this Vuelta a España?

“I have to believe in myself,” Kuss said. “I would love to hold on to the red jersey and even win the race, and just trust on the feelings I have, and ride on my instincts.”

So far, that’s been working pretty good.

The ball — and the red jersey — are firmly in Kuss’s corner.