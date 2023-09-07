Sepp Kuss facing hardest test yet on towering Tourmalet

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It was a quiet day at the Vuelta a España, but it was a good day for Sepp Kuss’s Jumbo-Visma.

The squad stayed out of trouble heading towards Friday’s crucial stage to the top of the Col du Tourmalet, maintaining a trifecta of strong positions in the general classification.

Kuss continues to sit snug in the red jersey, avoiding any mishap which could have cost time.

Primož Roglič inched closer to third-placed Remco Evenepoel, the big threat to a Jumbo overall win.

Separated at the start of the day by 27 seconds, the Slovenian finished second behind points leader Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the day’s bonus sprint, clawing back the Soudal Quick-Step leader’s advantage by four seconds.

And Jonas Vingegaard? The Tour de France winner remains the most distant of the three, sitting seventh overall, 2:22 behind Kuss, but can never be ruled out. He may not be in the same form as in July, but Evenepoel and the other GC contenders are fully aware he remains a danger.

One long range attack, one tactical masterplay by Jumbo-Visma and he’s right back in the frame.

Kuss was smiling at the finish, looking relaxed in red.

“It never hurts to try,” he said of Roglič’s time gain. “If you are in a good position then is easy enough to go for it. I think tomorrow will be normally bigger differences, but it is always good.”

Roglič was as chilled as he’s been all race at the finish. Still smiling to the TV cameras, still polite. The only possible tell of pre-Tourmalet tension were answers that were short and to the point, words used even more sparingly than usual.

“It is nice to gain something. Sometimes you gain a bit, sometimes you lose,” he said.

Was it the plan for him to be up there and go for the bonus?

“Not really. But then I was there, and I went for it.”

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished just behind Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the day’s bonus sprint. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Going deep at that point of the stage took effort, something that Evenepoel decided to save. Roglič was asked if the sprint cost him a lot of energy; the implication was perhaps if that might tell on the Tourmalet.

He didn’t seem worried about the effort. “We will see. I don’t care really,” he answered.

Tables have turned in this year’s race, with Kuss—normally a super domestique for Roglič and Vingegaard—ahead of them in the general classification. That’s due mostly to his infiltration of the big break on stage six, a move which saw him win the stage and also gain serious time on the others.

But it’s also down to his strong form and a more than solid stage 10 time trial, where he was 13th.

Very much third in the pecking order before, he is in a position now where he might end up the best of the trio in Madrid. Race winner? Don’t rule that out.

Asked at the finish how it felt to have the Tour de France champion giving him bottles, he said it has been a boost.

“I think it is really nice. To be honest, both Jonas and Primož have given me a lot of advice and confidence through the race,” he smiled. “It is nice that they are also believing in me at times. But we are all there for each other, I think that is what is the most important thing.”

Friday’s stage 14 may give a stronger indication as to his chances for the final race win. The stage profile is the stuff of nightmares, with a constant up and down and practically zero flat.

(Photo: ASO)

The early Puerto de Portalet is humane enough, but the remaining three climbs will post a real difficulty to any with tiring legs. The Col d’Aubisque is the first of the day’s two special category mountains, with the overall contenders then to test each other on the steep first category Col de Spandelles before the harrowing final climb.

Evenepoel is sure to attack but if Kuss, Roglič and Vingegaard can control the explosive Belgian—or, better still, put him in difficultly—then they will be feeling even more upbeat about their chances for the remainder of the race.

Roglič wasn’t giving much away about the stage. “Tomorrow is a new day and a new challenge,” he said, while accepting that the time differences will be more significant than his four second gain on Thursday.

As for Kuss, he was also keeping cards close to his chest. On the subject of whether he will defend or attack, he wasn’t making any predictions.

“It is hard to say right now. We still have the three of us there…I will have to see how I feel.”

His GC bid continues to be a day to day campaign, but he’s been making all the right moves thus far.

If that continues on Friday he’ll be a giant leap closer to the biggest result of his career.