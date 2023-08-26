Sepp Kuss headlines US quartet at Vuelta a España: ‘I’m ready to help Primož and Jonas’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BARCELONA (Velo) — A grand tour rookie, two veteran stage-hunters, and the peloton’s best super-domestique headline the American contingent at the Vuelta a España.

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) earns his grand tour stripes, while Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën) and Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan) will be hunting stages.

And Sepp Kuss, back for his sixth Vuelta start and his fifth straight grand tour departure, will doing what he does best.

The season’s final grand tour sees a reduced but committed group of U.S. riders starting in this buzzing European capital.

Four starters matches last year’s total, and is a bit lower than the recent average. Of the three grand tours, the Vuelta often sees the most American riders on the start list.

This is in part because the Vuelta offers a chance for younger riders to cut their grand tour teeth. The race date also provides riders coming off injury a chance to race for three weeks going into the off-season.

What to expect?

Kuss is chasing victory with either one of its two GC captains in what would make Jumbo-Visma the only modern team to win all three men’s grand tours in one season.

Warbasse and Dombrowski will be chasing breakaways, while Quinn will be discovering the demands of a grand tour for the first time.

US riders starting the 2023 Vuelta a España:

Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan)

Dombrowski returned to racing at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Age: 32

Vuelta: 5th start

Best: 2nd in stage 3 in 2021

Dombrowski raced the Giro d’Italia this spring, and returned to racing at the Vuelta a Burgos earlier this month.

Astana Qazaqstan brings a mixed squad, but without a big GC favorite, so Dombrowski should see his chances on a few select days. An expert climber, Dombrowski knows how to read the race, read his body, and go all-in when everything lines up.

Back for his fifth Vuelta, Dombrowski knows well the rhythm and flow of the Spanish grand tour. His career best here was second in an early summit finish at Picón Blanco in 2021 when Rein Taaramäe bested him.

A stage winner at the Giro, Dombrowski made his Tour de France debut in 2022, and is one of the most reliable climbers in the bunch.

“Last couple of days before we start La Vuelta,” Dombrowski wrote mentioning the team’s new kit. “What do you think of these new colors?”

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)

Kuss joins his Jumbo-Visma teammates at the Vuelta presentation. (Photo: Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Age: 28

Vuelta: 6th start

Best: 1st in stage 15 in 2021

When Sepp Kuss races a grand tour, captains win. The Colorado climbing ace has been part of all six of Jumbo-Visma’s grand tour winning teams.

Primož Roglič, who will be co-leader with Jonas Vingegaard this month, said as much ahead of Saturday’s start of the Vuelta a España.

“We could go with a lot of combination of guys, but without Sepp, we cannot go,” Roglič said. “Without him, we will lose it. He is key to be here, and how we can hope and dream to win.”

The 28-year-old American is facing his third grand tour of the season and his fifth in a row dating back to the 2022 Tour. Kuss recovered well from his heavy crash in the final week of the last Tour de France, and lines up Saturday as the team’s GC talisman.

“It’s never nice to crash, but I recovered well,” Kuss said. “To do three grand tours in one season is unique and special, but I’m certainly not going to do it every year. It will be a physical challenge, but with my experience at the grand tours, I know when my body needs a rest. I wouldn’t be here if the team and I didn’t think I could be of value. I’m ready, and I’m looking forward to helping Jonas and Primoz.”

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost)

Sean Quinn rolls up during the team presentation. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Age: 23

Vuelta: Debut

Best: (yet to come)

The 23-year-old is making his grand tour debut after proving his worth in a string of top European stage races. With Richard Carapaz unable to start, EF Education-EasyPost changes chips coming into the Vuelta.

The team will be chasing breakaways and stage wins, and the versatile and fast Quinn will see his chances.

“I am super pumped for La Vuelta. The grand tours are the races that I always dreamed of doing when I was a kid, so it feels like my whole career has been leading up to this point. Of course, a grand tour can feel daunting, but I am very eager to get into the rhythm and see what happens to me in the third week.”

Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën)

Larry Warbasse is back for his fifth Vuelta start. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Age: 33

Vuelta: 5th start

Best: 8th in stage 16 in 2015

Warbasse knows the Vuelta well, and will be starting his 10th grand tour, with half of them coming on Spanish roads.

Like many teams, Ag2r-Citroën isn’t bringing a GC favorite, so Warbasse will see freedom to chase breakaways and a career-first grand tour stage win.

“Looking forward to the next three weeks,” Warbasse said on social media. “The final preparations before my 10th Grand Tour and my 5th [Vuelta]. One of my favorite races on the calendar.”

Julien Jurdie, team sport director, said Warbasse will play a key role on the team.

“Along with Mikael Cherel, Larry will be our road captain. He’s a rider who climbs very well,” he said. “He prepared for this Vuelta a Espana by starting at high-altitude training camp. He arrives at the start in very good condition. He’ll have a lot to play for in the mountain stages, where he’ll be able to slip into the breakaways. His knowledge of the major tours will be a major asset.”

US riders in Vuelta a España by year

Chris Horner, in 2013, is the only U.S. rider to win the Vuelta a España. (Photo: JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 — 4

2021 — 6

2020 — 5

2019 — 9 — matches all-time high

2018 — 6

2017 — 6

2016 — 9

2015 – 9

2014 – 4

2013 – 6 – first and only American Vuelta GC win (Chris Horner)

2012 – 3

2011 – 4

2010 – 6

2009 – 3

2008 – 1 – Leipheimer 2nd overall + two stage victories

2007 – 4

2006 – 3

2005 – 4

2004 – 5

2003 – 6

2002 – 4

2001 – 4 – first American Vuelta podium (Levi Leipheimer, 3rd)

2000 – 2

1999 – 6

1998 – 3

1997 – 4

1996 – 4

1995 – 3

1994 – 0

1993 – 0

1992 – 0

1991 – 0

1990 – 0

1989 – 0

1987 – 0

1986 – 2

1985 – 0

1984 – 8

1983 – 0

1982 – 1

1981 – 0

1980 – 0

1979 – 0

1978 – 0

1977 – 1 – first American participation (Mike Neel)