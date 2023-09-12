Sepp Kuss in Vuelta a España driver’s seat as Jumbo-Visma zeroes in on grand tour sweep

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sepp Kuss is one week away from making history of becoming the second U.S. rider to win the Vuelta a España.

Can he do it? After an impressive defense across the Pyrénées, things are looking very good as the peloton pedals into a brutal third week capped by the fearsome Angliru on Wednesday.

Following Monday’s final rest day, Kuss is sounding confident.

“I like the climbs that are coming up in Asturias and Cantabria. Those steep climbs are my type of climbs and I still feel very good,” Kuss told Sporza. “I also had super good legs in 2020 and good memories with Primož at the Angliru.”

At the same time, Jumbo-Visma is zeroing in on something even more elusive to become the first team in cycling history to win all three grand tours in one season.

Jumbo-Visma could also sweep all three top spots on the final podium in Madrid on Sunday.

But in which order?

And are those two ambitions compatible to see Kuss on top in Madrid?

That is the big question going into the final week of what’s been a wild and attack-riddled Vuelta.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) hinted that Kuss’s most dangerous rivals could from within his own ranks.

“If he’ll win? I think it’s more down to his teammates, really, if they will attack him or not,” Thomas said Monday. “I won’t be surprised if they did, to be honest.”

Will Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard return the favor, especially after Kuss helped both of them win six grand tours, respectively?

There’s plenty to chew on going into the Vuelta’s final week.

Kuss is calm at the eye of the hurricane, and remains optimistic he can carry red all the way to Madrid, even if the beyond-steeps of the Angliru are standing like Mount Everest on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to the third week, especially with how I feel now,” Kuss said. “It is always very tough in Asturias, there are perhaps the toughest climbs in the world. It really won’t be easy in this final week.”

Kuss leads Roglič by 1:37, and Vingegaard by 1:44, both of whom, of course, are his teammates.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the most dangerous direct threat from a rival team in fourth at 2:37 back.

Auyuso, third overall last year, vows to attack to try to at least drop one of Jumbo’s leading trio. Enric Mas (Movistar) also vows to pile on, adding, “After all we’ve been through up to now in this Vuelta, something is bound to break.”

Jumbo-Visma’s numerical advantage makes it tough to try to break through for the team’s rivals, especially after defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) flamed out in the Pyrénées.

There’s been some talk of alliances, but those only happen on the road and within the imagination of headline writers, and it would be almost impossible to crack Jumbo-Visma’s stranglehold on the Vuelta.

“As long as the three of us can respond, then it’s fine. And if one person can’t follow, there are two left,” Kuss said. “That is the advantage of our numbers. But the other teams will certainly go for it.”

Kuss enjoyed his eighth day in the red jersey in Sunday’s big breakaway battle stage, and enjoyed some down time Monday before diving back into the closing stages.

“Little by little I’m getting used to it,” Kuss said of being the race leader. “I would love to win the race.”

And what about this chatter of treachery inside the team bus?

Jumbo-Visma sport director Marc Reef said the team is committed to help Kuss, but said the priority is to win the Vuelta.

“Everyone is happy to see Sepp in the leader’s jersey,” Reef said. “What we want to do is to keep the leader’s on the team. So far, Sepp is doing great. We also have Primož and Jonas. The race always decides in the end who is the strongest.”

There’s the rub.

If Kuss has the legs he had on the Tourmalet, he will win this Vuelta.

Kuss’s chances of becoming the first American male to win a grand tour since Chris Horner won the 2013 Vuelta are greatly enhanced with Evenepoel’s GC calamity on the Tourmalet.

Evenepoel was the one rider who seemed evenly matched with Jumbo-Visma’s best riders, but he’s no longer a GC threat.

After throwing in the GC towel, Evenepoel even complained at the finish line Sunday, because it appeared Jumbo-Visma didn’t want to give him too much time back. After two big breakaways, he’s clawed back some of the time he bled Friday, but remains 15th at 16:22 back.

While he’s not a direct GC threat, the team is cautious Sunday not to let any breaks get too far up the road.

Kuss was also cautious about stage 18, the day after the Angliru, as well as the penultimate stage across the mountains north of Madrid on similar roads where Tom Dumoulin lost the Vuelta to Fabio Aru in 2015.

“Stage 18 is tricky, and stage 20 is almost a classic. Such a day is difficult to control and can be very unpredictable,” Kuss told Sporza. “At the end of the day, the legs will decide.”

Jumbo-Visma chasing history: Can anyone stop them?

Victory seems inevitable for Jumbo-Visma, but with which rider? (Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

The final week will have huge implications not only for Kuss and what he represents for U.S. racing, but also for the team’s legacy.

No pro team has ever won all three grand tours in one season.

“Every day, we get a step closer to our ultimate goal. But as with any grand tour, the third week is crucial. We have to stay focused,” Kuss said. “The region we head to in the final week is known for its steep hills and challenging roads. We will undoubtedly be attacked, but we will be ready. I’m looking forward to it.”

Other teams have come close, with Sky winning the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas most recently in 2018.

Seeing one rider win double grand tours in one season is not uncommon, though still relatively rare.

Fausto Coppi was the first to achieve the grand tour double, winning the Giro and Tour in 1949. The feat’s been achieved 18 times across cycling history, with Froome winning both the Tour and Vuelta at Sky in 2017.

What is rare is to see a team win more than one grand in a season with different riders.

If Kuss wins the Vuelta, that would give Jumbo-Visma all three grand tours with three different winners, with Roglič winning the Giro in May, and Vingegaard the Tour in July.

Team boss Richard Plugge likes to call the team’s philosophy “total football,” inspired by Dutch soccer in the nation’s glory years.

Victory as a team is the priority 👊 With Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič all in the top three on general classification, the American is focused on the big picture for the final week of La Vuelta 🤝 📸 Cor Vos

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/rhER18gtNc — Velon CC (@VelonCC) September 11, 2023

If Jumbo-Visma wins all three grand tours with three different riders, it will not only be a new page in cycling history, it will be total domination as well.

Kuss is hoping it’s him on top Sunday in Madrid, but even if he slips back to his more familiar supporting role, he confirmed that the ultimate goal is for Jumbo-Visma to win this Vuelta.

“We don’t have a stated a pecking order, but I also know in this sport you don’t hand out gifts. They also want to win,” Kuss told Sporza. “My teammates are just happy for me and believe in me.

“We know each other well and we cannot lose sight of the bigger picture,” he said. “We want to win this Vuelta with one of us, so we have to be honest with each other about who feels best and who can finish.”