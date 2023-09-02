Sepp Kuss makes history as first American in a decade to wear a leader’s jersey at a grand tour

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sepp Kuss fulfilled destiny Saturday after roaring into the leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a España.

The Colorado climber is the first American to lead a grand tour since Chris Horner became the first U.S. rider to win the Spanish tour.

With the 29-year-old now more than two minutes ahead of the main GC favorites, could he be the next?

“For me, I would like to keep red until the last stage,” said a beaming Kuss. “But I know my characteristics, especially in the time trial. It will be complicated.”

Perhaps, but he’s in red, and everyone else has to rip it away from him.

Backed by the strongest team in the race with Jumbo-Visma, Kuss is in a very enviable position. His teammates won’t directly attack him, forcing others to do the work.

It all happened in Saturday’s explosive stage across the rugged mountains above the Mediterranean coast.

Jumbo-Visma turned the screws to put pressure on overnight leader Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ), who lost the wheel on the final steep climb to the line, as well as on top rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step).

Kuss finished it off by himself, and attacked halfway up the mountain. Evenepoel was forced to chase.

Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič later came over the top in the sprint to win the stage. Kuss coasted in on the vapor to take a historic jersey in American cycling.

Colorado climber firmly in lead at Spanish grand tour

Kuss celebrates his historic jersey. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

It was a magical moment for one of the most popular riders in the bunch.

“When I first came to Europe, I was just happy to be racing my bike in Europe. It was a new adventure, just being in Europe and racing here was something I could have never imagined,” Kuss said. “I never knew how far I could go. I keep surprising myself.”

Jumbo-Visma is now in an ideal position. Kuss is up the road with a nice lead that he carved out with his breakaway stage win Thursday, and Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard are boxing in Evenepoel.

The team now can play three cards, with Kuss even more dangerous now that he’s in front.

“I will fight every day to maintain the advantage that I have. Whether it’s me, Primož or Jonas as a leader, it doesn’t matter,” Kuss said. “We are a team, and those two know the strongest is going to win. And the others can help the leaders, like we’ve done all week.”

❤️ Hoy hay NUEVO LÍDER. Kuss es el mejor en un día complicado para Lenny Martinez. ¡Disfruta del minuto de La Roja! 🔴 Today sees a NEW RACE LEADER! The Eagle of Durango @seppkuss takes over after a tough day for Martínez. Enjoy the red jersey minute.#LaVuelta23 @CarrefourES pic.twitter.com/vO0AF19m8n — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 2, 2023

Kuss now leads Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) by 43 seconds, with Martinez dipped to third at 1:00 back.

Evenepoel leads the “bigs” in sixth at 2:31 behind, with Roglič and Vingegaard stacked up behind him at four seconds back each.

That’s a big gap, something the team can use against its direct rivals.

Kuss already delighted with his second career stage victory Thursday, and celebrated with fans and chugged a bottle of champagne on the podium to savor the moment.

On Saturday, Kuss was elated with the historic marker.

Horner is the last American to hold the leader’s jersey in a grand tour, when he won the 2013 edition as the only American winner of the Spanish grand tour.

Taylor Phinney led in the 2012 Giro d’Italia, and Levi Leipheimer led for three days during the 2008 Vuelta.

📊🇺🇸Sepp Kuss is the first 🇺🇸American since 🇺🇸Horner (🇪🇸'13) to lead the GC of a GrandTour (🇮🇹/🇫🇷/🇪🇸). ➡️👕Last GC-leaders from USA:

🇪🇸'23: 🇺🇸Kuss (1)

🇪🇸'13: 🇺🇸Horner (4)

🇮🇹'12: 🇺🇸Phinney (3)

🇪🇸'08: 🇺🇸Leipheimer (2)

🇮🇹'08: 🇺🇸Vande Velde (1)

🇫🇷'06: 🇺🇸Landis(4*),🇺🇸Hincapie (1*) — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) September 2, 2023

“It’s something I would never have expected coming into this beautiful race of the Vuelta,” Kuss said. “There are a lot of changes in the leader’s jersey, and you see lots of different kind of riders in that jersey.

“That’s the beautiful thing about the Vuelta. It’s not like Tour, for example, where only really strongest guys [are] in the jersey. It’s really good cool to be in this position and will have to enjoy it. It’s not every day I can be in a jersey like this.”

Kuss should be able to defend in Sunday’s transition stage that ends with a tricky kicker and to carry the jersey into the Vuelta’s first rest day Monday.

Tuesday’s 25.8km time trial Tuesday in Valladolid will prove decisive in the final outcome of this Vuelta, and in how long Kuss will carry red.

Evenepoel is the reigning world time trial champion, and his two teammates Roglič and Vingegaard are both superb against the clock.

Kuss could lose much or perhaps all of his hard-earned early advantage, but there’s a lot more climbing in this Vuelta and no more time trials.

He vows to keep riding the wave as long as he can.