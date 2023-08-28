Sepp Kuss ‘motivated’ for grand tour triple but he won’t be doing it every year

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sepp Kuss could make a rare achievement in three weeks if he can help either Primož Roglič or Jonas Vingegaard to the Vuelta a España title.

Kuss has already helped them both to a grand tour victory this year with Roglič winning the Giro d’Italia and Vingegaard taking the Tour de France and the team is on course to be the first modern team to win three grand tours in a single season. Behind them, the American has been something of a lucky charm as he helped guide them through tough moments.

While Roglič and Vingegaard have been able to sit out a grand tour each this year, Kuss is about to embark on his third — which is actually his fifth consecutive one given he rode the Tour and Vuelta last year. The 28-year-old is looking forward to joining the “grand tour triple” club, one that has fewer than 50 members, but he’s not planning on making it a regular meet.

“It was already an idea. Already after I did the Giro, it was an idea to do the Tour if I felt good and then do the Vuelta if I felt good. I was really motivated to do it. I don’t think it’s something I want to do every year, but I’ve really enjoyed the challenge this year and I felt good,” Kuss said at the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a España.

“I’m happy to be able to play an important role in each one. I also didn’t want to come here if I didn’t feel 100 percent because a grand tour is hard enough if you feel good but if you’re suffering too much then it’s too hard. I’m motivated to do my best and I feel good, and so far, it’s going ok.”

Sepp Kuss with Jonas Vingegaard

The start of the 2023 Vuelta a España has been far from straightforward with rain deluging the roads around Barcelona after weeks of being parched. The result was a very wet opening team time trial that ended with some teams going out in the dark, and GC times being taken with nine kilometers to go on stage 2.

Where there might have been some more substantial gaps at the top of the GC had the opening two stages run as normal, the top 24 riders are separated by just 19 seconds. Looking further down, there are 37 riders no more than 30 seconds off the race lead while Roglič and Vingegaard are 45 seconds back.

The 158.5km stage from Súria to Arinsal, Andorra, finishes with a doubleheader of first-category climbs — the first of which offers bonus seconds — where gaps are likely to be far bigger than 30 seconds. It means that the red jersey is within the grasp of many teams and riders as the race heads to its first mountainous stage, something that could make for an aggressive day out.

“It’s so early in the race so everybody is fresh and ready to go. I’ll just try to be there as long as I can with Primož and Jonas and hopefully we can do something,” Kuss said.

“It’s hard to say. The first few days have been a bit strange with the time gaps and the jersey changes so I’m sure that being in the jersey now [EF Education-EasyPost] will want to keep it but there are a lot of teams that are really close, so it depends on how hard the last climb is. If it’s close, there are a number of riders that could be in the red jersey so I think that could make it more of a battle for the peloton.”