Sepp Kuss unscathed after late-stage crash at Vuelta a España: ‘I had nowhere to go’

OLIVA, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss escaped unscathed from a late-stage crash in Friday’s hectic and high-speed sprint finish marred by several pileups and spills at the Vuelta a España.

The Jumbo-Visma star went down in a tangle of bikes and bodies with just under 10km to go, but was able to remount his bike and ride in with the leaders to retain his second place overall.

“Did I fall? Almost,” Kuss said. “I think I used all my luck yesterday.”

It was a dodged bullet in a reminder that every day is full of traps.

Kuss started the day eight seconds behind Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ), and ended the stage in the same position.

“I am OK. There was a crash in front of me, and I had nowhere to go,” Kuss said at the line. “I didn’t really hit the ground and I could get going fast enough.”

Others weren’t so lucky. Ineos Grenadiers saw Geraint Thomas crash early, and Thymen Arensman went down in an even nastier crash with about 5km to go. The Dutch rider was transported to a hospital and did not finish.

“It wasn’t dangerous in itself, but when it’s easy all day on these big roads, sometimes there are too many nerves and not enough points to string out the bunch,” Kuss said.

Kuss rode in with the favorites to defend his gains made in Thursday’s big effort.

Another uphill finale Saturday could favor Kuss

Saturday’s short but steep uphill finale to Xorret de Catí could reshuffle the GC, but the team is hopeful to retain its gains.

Jonas Vingegaard even got in on the time bonus game, and snagged a few seconds in a late-stage intermediate time bonus.

“Where they’re located and when the break doesn’t make it that far, it’s all about positioning. It’s good to get some seconds,” Kuss said.

“It’s a good opener for tomorrow. I don’t think it will be a matter of seconds, but if you’re in position, then it doesn’t hurt.”

And what about all that champagne he drank on the podium Thursday?

Kuss chugged the entire bottle in a swill that went viral around social media.

“I was still burping some champagne this morning to be honest,” Kuss laughed. “I need to take some heartburn medicine to calm the bubbles.”