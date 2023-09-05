Vuelta a España stage 11: A mostly flat stage but with a sting in the tail

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 11 — Wednesday, September 6

Lerma to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa

Distance: 163.2km (101.4 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 11 is another GC day, with a flat to undulating parcours leading towards the La Laguna Negra Vinuesa climb, a 6.5km category one ramp with a very difficult final section. The last kilometer or so of the climb is well over ten percent and could see the more explosive riders such as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) shine in the final dash to the line.

Included in the ranks of The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, Lerma is hosting a stage start for the first time. La Laguna Negra has seen one previous finish back in 2020, when Dan Martin outsprinted race leader Roglič to the line.

Schedule

Start time (13.19 CET, 7.19 a.m. EST, 4.19 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)