Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 11: A mostly flat stage but with a sting in the tail

Punchy climbers to shine in difficult finale as Sepp Kuss carries red jersey into week two.

Photo: ASO

Stage 11 — Wednesday, September 6
Lerma to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa
Distance: 163.2km (101.4 miles)
Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 11 is another GC day, with a flat to undulating parcours leading towards the La Laguna Negra Vinuesa climb, a 6.5km category one ramp with a very difficult final section. The last kilometer or so of the climb is well over ten percent and could see the more explosive riders such as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) shine in the final dash to the line.

Included in the ranks of The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, Lerma is hosting a stage start for the first time. La Laguna Negra has seen one previous finish back in 2020, when Dan Martin outsprinted race leader Roglič to the line.

Schedule

Start time (13.19 CET, 7.19 a.m. EST, 4.19 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

