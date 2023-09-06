Stage 12: A day for the break, or will the sprinters have the last word?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 12 — Thursday, September 7

Ólvega to Zaragoza

Distance: 150.6km (93.5 miles)

Profile: Hilly stage

At a glance this stage looks straightforward: beginning with 70 kilometers of mainly downhill roads, featuring just one climb which lacks classification, and then a downhill to flat run in to the finish line.

However, as former Vuelta a España runner-up Fernando Escartín warns, there could be a hidden risk.

“The wind could make all the difference here,” he said. “In fact, echelons are frequent whenever La Vuelta goes to Zaragoza. If this happens, it will be a dangerous day for the riders who don’t handle this type of situation well.”

Sepp Kuss and the other GC riders will already be looking ahead to the looming climbs across the Pyrénées this weekend.

The bunch will be happy to let a breakaway pull clear, but the sprinters will want to take advantage of what could be one of their last chances before the Vuelta ends in Madrid on September 17.

Kaden Groves is ruling the sprinter’s roost, winning three of four sprints contested so far in this Vuelta.

Escartín says that the resulting tension in the bunch should lead to a very fast stage and a likely bunch sprint. If echelons do form the peloton could potentially reach the finish in several different groups, complicating things for the GC riders.

Ólvega is hosting a Vuelta start for the first time. Zaragoza has considerably more experience in that regard, having being a finish location 48 times in the past.

The most recent of those was in 2008 when Frenchman Sébastien Hinault won a huge bunch sprint to the line.

Schedule

Start time (14.10 CET, 8.10 a.m. EST, 5.10 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)