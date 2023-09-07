Stage 13: Crucial GC day as legendary Col du Tourmalet makes its Vuelta debut

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 13 — Friday, September 8

Formigal, Huesca la Magia to Col du Tourmalet

Distance: 134.7km (83.7 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España sees the race cross the border to finish atop a climb much more often featured in the Tour de France. Indeed all bar 4.4 kilometers of the stage are in France, including the summit finish of the Col du Tourmalet, but also the day’s three other climbs.

Starting in Formigal, the race scales the third category Puerto de Portalet early on, with the summit being the border point into France. A long descent brings the riders to the foot of the Col d’Aubisque, one of the day’s two special category climbs. The overall contenders will test each other on the steep first category Col de Spandelles, with a bonus sprint at the top giving them an extra incentive.

Once down the descent, they will face the finishing climb of the Tourmalet, the day’s second special category peak. This is 18.9km in length, averages 7.4 percent, and concludes with almost two kilometers over ten percent steepness.

The stakes are high, particularly for race leader Sepp Kuss. The American holds red and is 26 seconds in front of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Defending Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is 1’09 back in third, with Kuss’ Jumbo-Visma teammate a further 23 seconds back.

Evenepoel is determined to try to claw back time on the race leader, but Jumbo-Visma has the numerical advantage with Kuss first, Roglic fourth and Jonas Vingegaard seventh at 2:22. They will hope to parlay that into an eventual Vuelta victory in Madrid, while Evenepoel’s tactical disadvantage means he must rely on brute force and try to drop each of them.

Each are very strong climbers, though, and it will be far from easy.

Formigal hosted a stage start once in the past, back in 1977. The Col du Tourmalet is one of the most legendary climbs in the Tour de France and has appeared countless times, but is making its debut as a Vuelta stage finish. Serious GC action is to be expected on what is one of the hardest stages in this year’s race.

Schedule

Start time (13.58 CET, 7.58 a.m. EST, 4.58 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)