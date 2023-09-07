Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Stage 13: Crucial GC day as legendary Col du Tourmalet makes its Vuelta debut

Tour de France signature climb likely to play a key role in shaping race.

Photo: ASO

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 13 — Friday, September 8
Formigal, Huesca la Magia to Col du Tourmalet
Distance: 134.7km (83.7 miles)
Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España sees the race cross the border to finish atop a climb much more often featured in the Tour de France. Indeed all bar 4.4 kilometers of the stage are in France, including the summit finish of the Col du Tourmalet, but also the day’s three other climbs.

Starting in Formigal, the race scales the third category Puerto de Portalet early on, with the summit being the border point into France. A long descent brings the riders to the foot of the Col d’Aubisque, one of the day’s two special category climbs. The overall contenders will test each other on the steep first category Col de Spandelles, with a bonus sprint at the top giving them an extra incentive.

Once down the descent, they will face the finishing climb of the Tourmalet, the day’s second special category peak. This is 18.9km in length, averages 7.4 percent, and concludes with almost two kilometers over ten percent steepness.

The stakes are high, particularly for race leader Sepp Kuss. The American holds red and is 26 seconds in front of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Defending Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is 1’09 back in third, with Kuss’ Jumbo-Visma teammate a further 23 seconds back.

Evenepoel is determined to try to claw back time on the race leader, but Jumbo-Visma has the numerical advantage with Kuss first, Roglic fourth and Jonas Vingegaard seventh at 2:22. They will hope to parlay that into an eventual Vuelta victory in Madrid, while Evenepoel’s tactical disadvantage means he must rely on brute force and try to drop each of them.

Each are very strong climbers, though, and it will be far from easy.

Formigal hosted a stage start once in the past, back in 1977. The Col du Tourmalet is one of the most legendary climbs in the Tour de France and has appeared countless times, but is making its debut as a Vuelta stage finish. Serious GC action is to be expected on what is one of the hardest stages in this year’s race.

Schedule

Start time (13.58 CET, 7.58 a.m. EST, 4.58 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon