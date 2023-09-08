Stage 14: Fireworks predicted on grueling day in the Pyrenees

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 14 — Saturday, September 9

Sauveterre-de-Béarn to Larra-Belagua

Distance: 156.5km (97.2 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 14 offers another really difficult day in the saddle, even if the first 50 kilometers are relatively straightforward. Like stage 13 there are two special climbs—a classification which equates to hors categorie in the Tour—with these being Col Hourcére (km 65.2) and the Col de Erroymendi (km. 109).

The latter is the location for the day’s bonus sprint and marks the return point into Spain. From there the riders tackle the third category Puerto de Laza prior to the big concluder atop the category one Puerto de Belagua.

Will it be another day of domination by the Jumbo-Visma team of race leader Sepp Kuss, Primož Roglič or Jonas Vingegaard? Or will Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) fight back and target a stage now that his general classification challenge is over?

Double Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín predicts fireworks. “Following the fatigue of the Tourmalet, the riders will have to face a very demanding mountain stage with an unprecedented finale, including two special category climbs. As in the previous stage, it’s not long in terms of kilometers, but the speed combined with fatigue could make this a very tough day.

He forecasts a breakaway will have a strong chance of staying clear.

Sauveterre-de-Béarn is hosting the Vuelta for the first time, as is Larra-Belagua.

Schedule

Start time (13.17 CET, 7.17 a.m. EST, 4.17 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)