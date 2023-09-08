Become a Member

Stage 14: Fireworks predicted on grueling day in the Pyrenees

Cross-border climbing challenge with another summit finish.

Photo: ASO

Stage 14 — Saturday, September 9
Sauveterre-de-Béarn to Larra-Belagua
Distance: 156.5km (97.2 miles)
Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 14 offers another really difficult day in the saddle, even if the first 50 kilometers are relatively straightforward. Like stage 13 there are two special climbs—a classification which equates to hors categorie in the Tour—with these being Col Hourcére (km 65.2) and the Col de Erroymendi (km. 109).

The latter is the location for the day’s bonus sprint and marks the return point into Spain. From there the riders tackle the third category Puerto de Laza prior to the big concluder atop the category one Puerto de Belagua.

Will it be another day of domination by the Jumbo-Visma team of race leader Sepp Kuss, Primož Roglič or Jonas Vingegaard? Or will Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) fight back and target a stage now that his general classification challenge is over?

Double Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín predicts fireworks. “Following the fatigue of the Tourmalet, the riders will have to face a very demanding mountain stage with an unprecedented finale, including two special category climbs. As in the previous stage, it’s not long in terms of kilometers, but the speed combined with fatigue could make this a very tough day.

He forecasts a breakaway will have a strong chance of staying clear.

Sauveterre-de-Béarn is hosting the Vuelta for the first time, as is Larra-Belagua.

Schedule

Start time (13.17 CET, 7.17 a.m. EST, 4.17 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

Keywords:

