Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Stage 15: A day for the break, but GC riders need to be watchful

Climb and descent close to the finish could platform opportunistic attacks.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 15 — Sunday, September 10
Pamplona to Lekunberri
Distance: 158.3km (98.4 miles)
Profile: Hilly stage

More climbing, but on a more humane level. The profile of stage 15 shows a ripple of uncategorized climbs early on, then three with official designation. These are the third category Puerto de Lizarraga (km. 79.8). which is followed by two ascents of the second cat. Puerto de Zuarrarrate (km. 120.3 and km. 149.8). A near-nine kilometer descent to the finish follows.

The stage has breakaway written all over it, with that final climb a likely springboard for a smaller selection to emerge. It’s possible that the riders behind the Jumbo-Visma trio of Sepp Kuss, Primož Rogič will try to recoup some time, although the team’s tight control on the race may prevent that.

Pamplona has hosted 24 stage starts in Vuelta a España history. Lekunberri has just one previous finish, a stage won in a solo move by Marc Soler three years ago.

Schedule

Start time (13.33 CET, 7.33 a.m. EST, 4.33 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon