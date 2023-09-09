Stage 15: A day for the break, but GC riders need to be watchful

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 15 — Sunday, September 10

Pamplona to Lekunberri

Distance: 158.3km (98.4 miles)

Profile: Hilly stage

More climbing, but on a more humane level. The profile of stage 15 shows a ripple of uncategorized climbs early on, then three with official designation. These are the third category Puerto de Lizarraga (km. 79.8). which is followed by two ascents of the second cat. Puerto de Zuarrarrate (km. 120.3 and km. 149.8). A near-nine kilometer descent to the finish follows.

The stage has breakaway written all over it, with that final climb a likely springboard for a smaller selection to emerge. It’s possible that the riders behind the Jumbo-Visma trio of Sepp Kuss, Primož Rogič will try to recoup some time, although the team’s tight control on the race may prevent that.

Pamplona has hosted 24 stage starts in Vuelta a España history. Lekunberri has just one previous finish, a stage won in a solo move by Marc Soler three years ago.

Schedule

Start time (13.33 CET, 7.33 a.m. EST, 4.33 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)