Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta stage 17 preview: The most savage climb in professional cycling?

The Angliru has only featured in the Vuelta nine times total since its first appearance in 1999, but has become one of the most iconic climbs in the event.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 17 Wednesday, September 13
Ribadesella/Ribeseya to Altu de L’Angliru
Distance: 124.4 km (77.3 miles)
Profile: Mountain stage

The Angliru featured in the Vuelta for the first time in 1999 and has only featured nine times in all, but has become one of the most iconic climbs in the event. That’s due in part to the savage gradients of up to 24 percent and the overall difficulty of the 12.4km climb, and also due to the caliber of the stage winners there.

José María Jiménez took the first victory, with Gilberto Simoni, Roberto Heras, Alberto Contador amongst the others.

The stage is not just about this climb, though. The special category ascent is preceded by the first category climbs of the Alto de la Colladiella (km. 75.8) and the Alto del Cordal (km. 103.3), the latter being followed by a plunging 9km descent and then the start of the wall-like Angliru.

“The stage will be a decisive one for the race’s final outcome,” says former pro Fernando Escartín, now part of the race organization. “Riders will face two first category climbs before arriving at the feared slopes of the Angliru.”

While predicting that a breakaway has a chance of staying clear, he sees the stage as being decisive. “The men in the general classification will wait until the final ramps to really go into battle. He who emerges leader where will be a step closer to the final victory.”

Schedule

Start time (13.57 CET, 7.57 a.m. EST, 4.57 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon