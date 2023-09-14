Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta stage 19 preview: The sprinters sweep forward again

Sepp Kuss gets a reprieve from defending red in the mountains as the sprinters have their day once more.

Stage 19 — Friday, September 15
La Bañeza to Ísca
Distance: 177.1km (110 miles)
Profile: Flat stage

They have suffered many stages through the big mountains, but stage 19 of the 2023 Vuelta a España is the first of two promising opportunities which remain for the sprinters. The stage to Ísca has only the slight undulations, lacking any categorized climbs. It features a combined intermediate and bonus sprint approximately 20km from the finish and unless wind is a factor, should be a straightforward sprint.

La Bañeza previously hosted one stage start back in 1989, with Eddy Planckaert proving best. Ísca is making its debut as a stage finish.

Schedule

Start time (13.29 CET, 7.29 a.m. EST, 4.29 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

