Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 2 preview: The first mountains and a punchy finishing circuit

Terrain could thin out stage contenders and reveal early form.

Stage 2 — Sunday, August 27
Mataró to Barcelona
Distance: 181.8km (113 miles)
Profile: Medium mountain stage

Mataró makes its debut as a stage start on day two, with the 182km leg to Barcelona featuring a solid day on undulating terrain. It looks tailor-made for an early break with the third category Coll de Sant Bartomeu cresting less than 8km from the start, then being followed less than an hour later by the second category Coll d’Estenalles.

This is followed by two uncategorized climbs and then, close to the finish, the third category climb to Montjüic Castle. A short plunge back to the city plus an uphill ramp to the line will decide the final placings, with a reduced bunch sprint the most likely outcome.

Montjüic hill is well known to cycling fans, being regularly used on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya. It was also part of the world road race championships circuit in 1973, when Italy’s Felice Gimondi won.

Schedule

Start time (13.11 CET, 7.11 a.m. EST, 4.11 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

