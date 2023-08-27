Vuelta a España stage 3 preview: The first of many summit finishes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 3 — Monday, August 28

Súria to Arinsal, Andorra

Distance: 158.5km (98.5 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage three sees the Vuelta already hit the high mountains with the first of ten summit finishes in the race. It begins with a first-ever stage start in Súria and features a big uncategorized climb inside the first hour, then a long uphill drag to the intermediate sprint in Andorra la Vella.

The climbing ramps up from here, with the first category Coll d’Ordino offering bonus seconds at the summit, then being followed by a descent prior to the day’s final climb. This is the first category Arinsal Andorra, an 8.3km climb averaging 7.7 percent but featuring pitches of up to 13 percent.

The first-ever summit finish at Arinsal is guaranteed to break apart the peloton and to reveal very early on who are the riders in form. Watch for an early statement of intent from Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard or his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič, winner of the Vuelta in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) will be equally keen to show he is up to the challenge.

Schedule

Start time (13.27 CET, 7.27 a.m. EST, 4.27 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)