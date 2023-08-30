Stand aside, Evenepoel: Cian Uijtdebroeks steps up as next Belgian sensation of the Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s not only Remco Evenepoel that’s getting the Belgian press in a fluster at this Vuelta a España.

The 20-year-old sensation Cian Uijtdebroeks – an ace of the Ardennes once hailed “the next Evenepoel” – is flashing some serious early form in this his grand tour debut.

Bora-Hansgrohe‘s brightest light kicked for eighth alongside the GC elite in the race’s first summit finish Monday, and he’s only just gotten started.

“Would I say this gives me confidence for my top-10 ambitions? Yes, I would,” Uijtdebroeks told Het Nieuwsblad after he rose to sixth overall on stage 3 on Monday.

“Certainly climbing, this gives me confidence. If I had to drop, it would have been a lot less. I’m happy. Now, let’s build every day and see where we end up.”

Few expect Belgium’s newest great hope to hang in the top six for the next two weeks.

But finishing in the wheels of Jonas Vingegaard, Juan Ayuso, and Primož Roglič in Andorra sure marks a sign of things to come from this former winner of the Tour de l’Avenir.

“It was fast, but in the end, it wasn’t too bad,” Uijtdebroeks said of Monday’s Cat.1 finish. “I’m still missing a little bit of punch, but the pace was good. Now it kind of depends on how I can recover. Hopefully, I will get better every day.”

From l’Avenir to La Vuelta

Uijtdebroeks joined an elite club in winning the Tour de l’Avenir. (Photo: Tour de l’Avenir)

Tongues have been wagging about how far Uijtdebroeks could go ever since he ripped up his rivals in the junior ranks. His 50km solo at the 2020 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne juniors put talent scouts into a tailspin, and he’s caused a stir ever since.

The rangy climber’s blockbuster GC victory at the Tour de l’Avenir last year included two mountaintop wins and landed him in a club of the world’s finest. The marquee French devo tour previously saw David Gaudu, Egan Bernal, and Tadej Pogačar top the race’s podium. Then in 2022, it was Uijtdebroeks uncorking the fizz.

Now with a deal through 2024 with Bora-Hansgrohe, Belgium’s budding star is treading into grand tour territory for the first time.

But that’s not putting a cap on his confidence after he finished top-10 on every stage race he finished this year, including the WorldTour-rated Tours of Switzerland, Romandie, and Catalunya.

“If I could choose myself, I would take it day by day, without too much pressure, but try to go for a GC,” he said ahead of the Vuelta last week. “I know that top-five is going to be terribly difficult. But if we could do in three weeks what we did in Catalunya in one week, that would be fantastic.”

Bora-Hansgrohe sent Uijtdebroeks into the Vuelta as an apprentice to climber captains Aleksandr Vlasov, Sergio Higuita, and Emanuel Buchmann.

Yet it turns out he’s going better than all of them but Vlasov, who is only a handful of seconds ahead on GC heading into stage 5 on Thursday.

“Everything is new to me. So it’s hard for me to predict how it will go. But I can already say that I get a free role within the team,” Uijtdebroeks said.

“Week by week we will evaluate where it goes. I can’t say yet in which direction this Vuelta will go for me. I can only hope that everything goes well.”

Relishing Remco’s shadow

Uijtdebroeks (center) hung tough with the climbing elite Monday.

Uijtdebroeks turned 20 this February. By that age, Evenepoel had won the Clásica San Sebástian, finished second in the elite road worlds TT, and a whole lot more.

Uijtdebroeks hasn’t yet reached such lofty peaks and is still waiting on his first pro win.

Intriguingly, Uijtdebroeks welcomes the presence of his slightly older, far more illustrious countryman. For Uijtdebroeks, riding in the shadow of Evenepoel doesn’t suffocate, but liberates.

Where Evenepoel goes, the baying Belgian media follows, and Bora-Hansgrohe’s second-year pro has room to move.

“It’s never a bad thing when Remco’s there because that takes a lot of pressure off me,” Uijtdebroeks said. “All eyes are on him, I can continue to grow in his shadow. So it was in the Volta a Catalunya, so it was in the Tour de Suisse.”

Uijtdebroeks is one of the many modern pros who signed his first contract not long after he closed his high-school textbooks.

As soon as the Ardennes native kicked to the top of Kuurne, half the WorldTour wanted his signature. Jumbo-Visma was busy buzzing for his services, and Soudal Quick-Step was so keen they invited their home star to a training camp.

“I talked to Remco about my plans, but I didn’t really ask for advice. I prefer to follow my own path,” Uijtdebroeks said when he turned pro. “I’m not supposed to want to copy his trajectory one hundred percent. Certainly not.”

Uijtdebroeks regularly speaks about how he doesn’t feel the pressure to follow the exponential upcurve of riders like Evenepoel or Pogačar. Instead, he’s happy to follow a more measured progression through the world of pro cycling.

However, if Uijtdebroeks is able to repeat Monday’s climbing feats on Vuelta summit finishes to come, he might end up on the Remco-Pogo pathway anyway.