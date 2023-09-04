The Vuelta a España truly starts with the stage 10 time trial. Here’s why.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Vuelta a España may have rolled out 10 days ago in Barcelona, but the race only truly starts this week.

Tuesday’s stage 10 time trial – a 25.8km leg-burner in and out of Valladolid – is set to compress and maybe even totally reconfigure a tightly coiled GC pack.

Sepp Kuss will face the utter “race of truth” when he rolls out in his red skinsuit Tuesday afternoon.

History shows his 2:22 advantage over time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel could be destroyed in less than 30 minutes of racing against the clock Tuesday.

“I will give it my best, that is all I can do,” Kuss said Sunday of the time trial. “I just have to be relaxed and confident. So far I feel good, so we’ll see.”

Recent racing suggests that even Kuss’ time trial-leaning teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard are poised to lose time to Evenepoel in what will be the Belgian’s rainbow skinsuit debut.

Expect a whole new GC landscape Tuesday after the Vuelta’s one and only individual effort.

Time gaps between resilient Remco and Jumbo-Visma’s trident could be minuscule – and set the stage for a showstopper ride to the Tourmalet on Friday.

Select GC after stage 9:

Sepp Kuss: Maillot rojo Remco Evenepoel: +2:22 Primož Roglič: +2:29 Jonas Vingegaard: +2:33 Enric Mas: S.T. Juan Ayuso: +2:43

The world champion vs the world: How stage 10 could reshape the Vuelta

Evenepoel debuts his rainbow skinsuit Tuesday. All eyes are on him for the win.

A dive into recent data suggests Evenepoel could go anywhere between two and three minutes faster than Kuss on Tuesday’s flat, fast, specialist TT.

The course laid on for this solo test is dominated by long straightaways on wide avenues that put extra-aero Evenepoel as stage-favorite over even Filippo Ganna and his further 20kg of power.

Of all the recent time trials that Kuss and Evenepoel both started, the first stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia offers the best comparison.

The opener of the corsa rosa this May was 19.6km and equally flat.

Evenepoel went 6.6 sec/km faster that Kuss on the Giro’s coastal course – extrapolate that up through the 25.8km of Tuesday’s route and the Coloradan could lose a whopper 2:50. Look further back to 2022 at the Tirreno-Adriatico TT and the expected ~6 sec/km deficit still stands.

The stage 10 time trial is one for the most aero and the most powerful.

Of course, comparing the two is in some ways futile.

Kuss previously raced against the clock to complete rather than compete as he zeroed in on his super-domestique duty.

And like they say, a leader’s jersey is a powerful thing. Maybe not 50W powerful, but enough to make a difference.

And what of Olympic TT champion Roglič and Tour de France dominator Vingegaard?

Evenepoel is poised to gain seconds on them both, but certainly not minutes.

Evenepoel and Vingegaard haven’t shared a time trial start ramp at all this season, but time gaps between the two were relatively slim when they faced off last year.

Vingegaard destroyed the Tour de France with his mountain time trial this July. But the Dane seems to still be hunting his maillot jaune form and so it’s hard to see a repeat of his for-the-ages day in the TT suit.

Roglič was once the top time trialist of the GC pack but he doesn’t seem so fast in 2023.

He lost around 2 sec/km against Evenepoel in the Giro’s opening stage this spring, and a touch less when Evenepoel tore apart the Vuelta with his time trial last summer. That works out at maybe 40-50 seconds of a gap over the 25.8km stage Tuesday.

📊⏱️Individual Time Trial in stage 10 of 🇪🇸Vuelta 2023. ➡️ Last⏱️ITTs after a restday in 3 GrandTours:

🇮🇹Giro: 2018, 2017, 2011, 2010, 2008, 2006, 1985

🇫🇷Tour: 2023, 1997, 1989, 1987, 1985

The short story?

A second phase of the Vuelta starts Tuesday.

Rudimentary “back of a cigarette packet” extrapolations suggest Kuss and Evenepoel could be separated by as few as a dozen seconds heading toward the Vuelta’s next summit finish on stage 11 Wednesday. Roglič and Vingegaard will be hot on their wheels, perhaps a further dozen seconds back.

The scale of the GC shuffle could be dictated by how well the Vuelta’s awesome foursome come out of the rest day, and the unique power of Kuss’ drive to defend his first GC leader’s jersey.

From a time trial to the Tourmalet

Stage 13 to the Tourmalet is Jumbo-Visma’s opportunity to work one over on Evenepoel. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s shakeout could define the shape of the entire second week and the playbook for the Vuelta’s kingmaker centerpiece stage to the Tourmalet.

Stage 13 on Friday will for sure prove unlucky for some.

It’s a four-climb horrorshow through the French Pyrénées that packs 4,200m climbing into 135km and finishes on the hulking Tourmalet, the longest climb of the race.

Two special-category and one cat.1 climb give stage 13 the type of parcours that Jumbo-Visma will have scouted, analyzed, and strategized for months.

If it’s going to pull Evenepoel the type of stunt that pulverized Tadej Pogačar last year in the Alps, it’s here.

Should Evenepoel trade his rainbow skinsuit for a maillot rojo Tuesday afternoon, the Tourmalet will test him in the way Tuesday’s time trial will be crucial for Kuss.

Forget the past nine stages. The Vuelta a España truly starts this week.