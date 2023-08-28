‘They were crashing left and right’: Riders, teams wrestle with another chaotic stage at the Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It was another complex stage at the Vuelta a España Sunday, with treacherous conditions again toppling some key names and pushing some to take matters into their own hands.

After riders such as Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas fell, peloton powerhouses Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard waved down the bunch in the closing kilometers in Sunday’s rained-out stage. Their gestures were aimed at taking the pressure out of the race, but even that didn’t come without controversy.

One rider’s safety valve is another’s missed chance.

“Some GC teams wanted to neutralize the race, but we still had the jersey to defend,” DSM Firmenich’s Romain Bardet said. “For sure it was, as expected, really slippery. You know how it is at the start of a grand tour. One [team] is nervous and the other one wants to put his leader in the front.”



Bardet’s squad was trying to retain the red jersey of race leader, and was under pressure to eliminate a breakaway threatening that goal. Their pacesetting and that of others through glass-like roundabouts prompted some of the falls, but that team too experienced crashes.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman defended the efforts to slow things down.

“They were crashing left and right. It didn’t matter if you were in front or at the back, it was so slippery,” he said. “And I think also more and more we come to a point that riders also start really to understand that they have the right to make decisions which are in favor of their health.”

‘We were going fast into roundabouts and it was super slippery’

Evenepoel’s team tried to create a go-slow. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Just as was the case with Saturday’s washed-out team time trial, stage two of the Vuelta a España was also a wet, dangerous affair.

A deluge of rain washing over urban streets which, prior to this weekend hadn’t seen rain in a month, rendered the course a very tricky one. As a result many competitors fell during the race from Mataró to Barcelona.

These included triple Vuelta winner Roglič and 2018 Tour de France champion Thomas, who came down in the same accident, as well as a separate fall involving the eventual new red jersey Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost).

He had been in the day’s break and faced a chase back on after hitting the deck with 32km to go. “I went down, but I got up as fast as possible,” he said afterwards.

Like Piccolo and Roglič, Thomas was relatively unhurt and was able to return without issues.

“Unfortunately UAE and Roglič came down in front of me. I hit my knee, but all good,” Thomas said. “We were at the front anyway, so I am not sure I even left the peloton. I was kind of straight up and got going.”

After that fall, Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma team and the Soudal Quick-Step squad of defending Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel moved to the front of the peloton and gestured for the bunch to slow down. One of those most visible was Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, who waved his arms in an appeal for a relaxation in pace.

The fallen riders had returned anyway, but Thomas explained what was the motivation.

“The teams just wanted to slow down because we were going fast into roundabouts and it was super slippery,” the Welshman said. “As a group, I think everyone just wanted to take it a bit easier. But there’s always someone who wants to go faster, especially when there is a breakaway [ahead].

“Even though the time is taken with 9k to go or whatever it was, DSM still wanted it back and a few other guys still wanted to go for the stage. So everyone has their own ambitions, they are never really all going to go slow.”

Team DSM Firmenich had won Saturday’s team time trial and placed Lorenzo Milesi in the race lead. With a breakaway clear and posing a threat to that red jersey, the team was unhappy at efforts made to slow things down. Team leader Bardet explained the disgruntlement after the stage.

“We still had the jersey to defend,” he said.

However Team DSM Firmenich was actually thrust in both positions during the stage. It needed more pace to defend red, but also saw Milesi crash and ultimately lose the race lead.

Its young Scottish rider Oscar Onley also fell and suffered a suspected fractured collarbone, leaving the race.

‘At the end of the day, this is our jobs. It’s not worth crashing’

The peloton rolled out laden in wet weather kit Sunday.

Jumbo-Visma’s Zeeman justified the riders’ efforts to protect their health.

“We all have to do it together, and I think that [the appeals to slow down] was very good. I mean, in the end, of course there is always a jersey to grab or a stage victory, but at what cost?

“I think when it is getting so slippery and the chance of crashing is so big, they take the decision themselves. In our case it was a decision from the riders themselves.”

Safety was already on the radar after a late evening team time trial on Saturday which saw a water logged course combine with dark conditions to create danger for the later-starting teams. On the back foot after criticisms, organizers did take measures to reduce risk on Sunday.

Answering appeals by riders for safer conditions, they initially said that the time for the general classification riders would be taken with four kilometers remaining, essentially reducing the pressure of the descent off the Montjüic climb.

However the riders weren’t satisfied with this, pointing out that the approach to Montjüic was very technical, as was the circuit itself. Organizers relented, changing the point where GC times would be taken to 9km to go. They did however retain time bonuses atop the final climb and at the finish line.

Zeeman praised the decision. “I think the organization deserve a compliment that they decided to take the time at 9 kilometers. I think that was a very wise and a very brave decision, and a responsible decision.

“Of course unfortunately it started to rain and all the roundabouts were incredibly slippery. So I think something for the future to continue working on, as teams and as organization and as the UCI, is to continue the discussions like how to we behave when circumstances like this arise.

“But I think in general I want to thank Unipublic and ASO, they were so brave already to put the time on 9 kilometres.”

And what about retaining the time bonuses, something which encouraged some to keep racing hard?

“There are some things to improve,” he said, “but I think this was a good first step.”

As things turned out, the general classification riders all held back once they passed the 9km to go mark.

They could have gone for the bonuses, and it would only have taken one or two of them doing that to break the stalemate.

Instead, that truce held. There are plenty of days ahead to battle for the red jersey, 19 other days where swords can be crossed.

Thomas put it well in explaining their thinking.

“At the end of the day, this is all our jobs. Of course you want to do well in the race, but in my view it’s not worth crashing,” he said.