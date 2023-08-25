Three aces and a joker: How the top heavyweights match up at the Vuelta a España

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BARCELONA (Velo) — The race for the final podium when the Vuelta a España ends September 17 in Madrid is packed with firepower, but at the start here in one of Europe’s most exciting cities, everyone’s talking about three big names plus one.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel and Jumbo-Visma’s one-two punch of Primož Roglič and Tour de France king Jonas Vingegaard are the five-star favorites for victory. This trifecta represents the three best grand tour riders in the world. Only Tadej Pogačar is missing to make a full house.

Yet in Spain, the big buzz is if Juan Ayuso can use this Vuelta to match the grand tour “bigs.”

Third overall last year, Ayuso is seen by many as Spain’s best hope in this Vuelta packed with grand tour pedigree.

Sure, the likes of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) or Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) are hoping to have something to say,

This is a Vuelta of three kings and a prince, three aces, and a joker. Yet there are only spots for three at the top. Who will be left out?

Here’s the form guide on how they stack up, the storylines, the pressure, and their chances of winning the red jersey:

Remco Evenepoel: Returning champion under pressure

Evenepoel is backed by a deeper team than last year when he won. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Age: 23, weight: 61kg, height: 1.71m

Grand tour wins: Vuelta a España (2022)

Top in 2023: Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Clásica San Sebastián, world time trial title, Belgian national road title. There certainly wasn’t a rainbow jersey curse for Evenepoel in 2023, and he won 10 races across the season. Though he couldn’t defend the stripes on the road in Glasgow, he won the world title in the time trial, becoming just the second pro in history to have won the world title in both disciplines.

Team: Soudal Quick-Step will return with a chip on its shoulder. Last year, many wondered if the team was up to supporting Evenepoel in his historic grand tour bid. This year, the team is even deeper. While it won’t match Jumbo-Visma, the team brings added depth across the flats and mountains. And it’s all in for Remco.

Goals: The lone blight of Evenepoel’s season — dropping out of the Giro d’Italia while leading with COVID-19 — is the Vuelta’s gain. The Belgian superstar didn’t have the Vuelta on his calendar, but after recovering from coronavirus, team boss Patrick Lefevere decided the Vuelta was a realistic goal. The ambition? To win, like it always is with Evenepoel.

GC results over the last 10 stage races they finished. Roglič: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st, 8th, 1st, 1st, 1st, 15th (3 DNFs, all GTs) Vingegaard: 1st, 1st, 1st, 3rd, 1st, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 6th, 2nd (no DNFs) Pogačar: 2nd, 1st, 1st, 2nd, 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st, 3rd (no DNFs) — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) August 23, 2023

What’s on the line: The big question mark for Evenepoel is how he will handle the one-two punch of Jumbo-Visma, not to mention Sepp Kuss. For all his success, Evenepoel’s never raced against Vingegaard in full splendor. All eyes will be on how he can match Vingegaard on the Col du Tourmalet in the Vuelta’s second half, with the full expectation that he will be debuting in the Tour de France next summer. For a rider who’s won so much, there are still question marks about his grand tour prowess.

How he wins?: Taking big gains in the time trial, and then holding on for dear life in the longer, bigger climbs. His punchy style favors him at the Vuelta, but Roglič and Vingegaard will be all but impossible to drop. Evenepoel will need a bit of luck, whether that’s good luck for him, or bad luck for his rivals remains to be seen.

Primož Roglič: Dangerous at any speed

Though he hasn’t won the Tour de France, Roglič is the most successful grand tour rider at the top of their game right now. (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 33, weight: 65kg, height: 1.77m

Grand tour wins: Vuelta a España (2019, 2020, 2021), Giro d’Italia (2023)

Top in 2023: Tirreno-Adriatico, Volta a Catalunya, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Burgos

Team: Cycling’s New York Yankees, Jumbo-Visma has stolen the beat from Ineos Grenadiers, and is setting the tone in the WorldTour peloton. The team found lightning in a bottle not one, but twice, first plucking former ski jumper Roglič from a needle in a haystack, and then pulling Vingegaard out of a fish-packing factory to strike grand tour gold. With Sepp Kuss playing “kingmaker” as the go-to man on the backup roster, Jumbo-Visma is at the top of the grand tour game right now.

Goals: Victory, end of story. Whether it’s Roglič or Vingegaard, it seems no one cares inside the team bus. This Vuelta will reveal if there are any cracks in the facade, but it appears the team spirit beats strong inside the bus. With the chance to become the first team in modern history to sweep all three grand tours, Jumbo-Visma is shooting for the stars.

Here they are 🙌 Led by Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard and aiming to become the first team to win all three Grand Tours in the same year.@JumboVismaRoad | #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/qJJ4eHVi1L — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 24, 2023

What’s at stake: Roglič has nothing to prove, except that he wants to win every race he starts. That’s the sign of a true champion. He’s clearly on form after stomping his way to victory at the Vuelta a Burgos, and he’s 4-for-4 in stage racing this season. A fourth title would tie him on the all-time list with Roberto Heras.

How he wins: Being Roglič, enough said. He will be chasing time bonuses, finishing in the top 3 if he doesn’t win, and “being there” in every stage that counts. Roglič knows when to pounce, and this Vuelta provides plenty of opportunities.

Jonas Vingegaard: the Vuelta isn’t the Tour de France

Vingegaard likes French roads. How will he fare in Spain? (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Age: 26, weight: 60kg, weight: 1.75m

Grand tour wins: Tour de France (2022, 2023)

Top in 2023: Gran Camiño, Itzulia Basque Country, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de France

Team: Jumbo-Visma (see above). The team is chasing history, so expect them to race to control the tempo and pace no matter who is in the red leader’s jersey.

Goals: Vingegaard wouldn’t be here if he didn’t think he could perform. Whether that means he’s racing to win remains to be seen. Coaches and trainers will be watching closely to see how he handles starting his second grand tour of 2023. Sometimes a top rider can handle two grand tours in a row — teammate Sepp Kuss is starting his fifth straight — and sometimes they cannot. With Roglič expected to take center stage, Vingegaard can ride the vapors without any pressure.

Sepp Kuss is on for a 2023 Grand Tour grand slam 🏆🏆❓ The world’s No 1 mountain domestique will be supporting Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard at the 2023 Vuelta a España. 📸 Cor Vos

________

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/MrgPuZdtpB — Velon CC (@VelonCC) August 22, 2023

What’s at stake: Almost nothing. Two yellow jerseys give Vingegaard a clear ride at this Vuelta. The only pressure will come from himself. The team wants to become the first modern team to win all three grand tours in one season, but Vingegaard has nothing to prove. The 2024 Tour is already on his mind, so he won’t be going anywhere without thinking about that larger goal.

How he wins: If he’s still in the mix after the first time trial going into the second week, he will certainly press his case for the win. Will that come at the expense of Roglič? Probably not. The pair work well together, and there’s mutual respect. If Roglič is in line to win, Vingegaard will abide. Chris Froome is the only MODERN rider to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same season since the Vuelta moved from the spring to late summer in 1995. The depth of Vingegaard’s ambitions and condition will soon be found out.

Juan Ayuso: Spain’s next big thing

Ayuso is as good as he is ambitious. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Age: 23, weight: 65kg, height: 1.83m

Grand tour wins: 3rd in 2022 Vuelta.

Top in 2023: Second in the Tour de Suisse. Ayuso has only raced 19 days so far this season, he’s won three races and finished on the podium on four other occasions.

Vuelta record: Third in his grand tour debut last year

Team: UAE Team Emirates. On paper, the second-strongest team in the race behind Jumbo-Visma. João Almeida lines up as co-leader, but everyone expects Ayuso to press his case.

Goals: Anything short of the podium will be a disappointment for the ambitious Spanish rider.

❤️ Alineación del equipo UAE para la Vuelta a España:

🚴🏼‍♂️ Joao Almeida

🚴🏼‍♂️ Juan Ayuso

🚴🏼‍♂️ Finn Fisher-Black

🚴🏼‍♂️ Sebastián Molano

🚴🏼‍♂️ Ivo Oliveira

🚴🏼‍♂️ Rui Oliveira

🚴🏼‍♂️ Marc Soler

🚴🏼‍♂️ Jay Vine

pic.twitter.com/LLHDjwRj39 — Puerto a Puerto 🚵🏼‍♂️ (@puertoapuerto_) August 21, 2023

What’s at stake: Ayuso’s claim to being Spain’s next big cycling star. Ever since Alberto Contador retired, Spain is waiting for its next big winner. A few have come and gone, and Enric Mas is the latest to not quite be able to live up to expectations. Carlos Rodríguez, fifth in last year’s Vuelta and fourth in this year’s Tour, is also bucking for this honor. Ayuso seems best poised to handle the pressure.

How he wins: Of all the favorites, Ayuso will be the freshest. With only 19 race days in his legs, he hasn’t raced a grand tour so far in 2023, and even though Evenepoel didn’t finish the Giro, Ayuso has the fewest hard yards in his legs. Youthful exuberance has carried the day more than a few times across cycling’s history. Ayuso isn’t one to wait. He will be swinging for the fences from Day 1.