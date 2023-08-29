Trouble brews on and off the road for Ineos Grenadiers after early Vuelta a España losses

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Ineos Grenadiers‘ classification consternation was writ large when its two captains trailed home dozens of seconds back on the GC group in the first big mountain brawl of the Vuelta a España.

Geraint Thomas bled 47 seconds on new red jersey Remco Evenepoel in Monday’s Andorra stage, while rising co-captain Thymen Arensman also lost the wheels and fell 21 seconds back.

“I was legless really, and there’s not much more to say,” Thomas told the media Monday atop the Arinsal summit. “I felt OK in the day but then the last climb, I didn’t feel I had anything to really push.”

The grand tour powerhouse of a bygone era that is Ineos Grenadiers is licking its wounds after a literal and metaphorical stormy start to this Vuelta.

It lost super-domestique and Giro d’Italia top-10 finisher Laurens De Plus within kilometres of rollout in the opening TTT, and Thomas took a taste of tarmac the day after.

Thomas and Arensman looked in a different gear from the more explosive, aggressive pack of modern-style GC rivals they faced Monday on stage 3.

“Obviously it’s early on in the race, and there’s still about 16 hard days to come, so I won’t get too despondent,” Thomas said. “I’ve just got to keep on fighting.”

Like Thomas says, the race is young, and both he and Arensman are slow-revving diesels that need time to warm. The Welshman made it his trademark to race himself into a grand tour ever since his marquee 2018 Tour de France victory.

And Arensman – who started this Vuelta as the top-five contender nobody was talking about – remained upbeat.

The 23-year-old rose from thirteenth to sixth overall in the final two weeks of the Giro d’Italia this spring, and burned a slow fuse before he ended up sixth on GC at the Vuelta last year.

“I’m pretty happy because I’m normally pretty bad in the first week, I need some racing to get into the rhythm,” Arensman said Monday. “I’ll get better over the weeks. So for me personally, this result is actually pretty good. From here it can only get better for me.

“It’s a shame for ‘G’ but for sure he’ll keep fighting and get the best out of it.”

Climber exits and overnight evolutions

Ineos Grenadiers is scrambling to keep hold of Tour de France stage winner and top-5 finisher Rodríguez. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/ GETTY IMAGES)

Ineos Grenadiers is no doubt off the pace after the initial flurry of GC action at this Vuelta a España – just like how it’s at risk of losing grip on the wild new world of grand tour racing.

The explosive, exuberant style of Evenepoel, Vingegaard, and Tadej Pogačar is a world away from the Team Sky mountain trains of last decade.

Ineos Grenadiers’ classification consternations remain the talk of the peloton.

Thomas seems intent to ride at least one more year, but at 37 years old, he won’t go on forever.

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pavel Sivakov, Dani Martínez, and Ben Tulett are set to leave the team in something of a climber exodus, and the “Evenepoel transfer / Quick-Step buyout” saga seems no closer to its final episode.

A flurry of murmurings in recent weeks suggests the team scrambled back on an agreement to let rising classification contender Carlos Rodríguez go to Movistar.

After months of reports otherwise, top brass at Ineos is said to be beating back interest from the Spanish squad as it looks to fill the void before Arensman, Tom Pidcock, and Egan Bernal come good.

“There are a lot of rumours going around. What I would say is don’t listen to the rumours,” team deputy Rod Ellingworth told GCN this weekend.

“I don’t know what the confusion is. I’m just head down doing my job. A lot of people are talking because we’re not announcing things, but that doesn’t mean we’re not working and things aren’t happening.”

Ineos Grenadiers is yet to confirm any new names for 2024 and previously reported deals with Tobias Foss and Carlos Verona appear to have fizzled.

Meanwhile, Ellingworth remains adamant the team is steadily building back toward grand tour dominance with its pack of young aces.

“Life takes its turn. We enjoyed our time at the top, and now it’s others,” Ellingworth told Velo. “Racing is different to then [i.e. the Team Sky era]. But we’re excited for the challenge of pushing for those guys like Pogačar or Vingegaard.

“We’re very confident we’re a GC-winning team,” he continued. “If not now, in the future.”

Ineos Grenadiers’ path toward a much-sought eighth maillot jaune won’t happen overnight.

Thomas and Arensman’s journey to a possible first maillot rojo could be a similarly slow process.