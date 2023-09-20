Unintentional ally: How Mikel Landa saved the Vuelta a España for Sepp Kuss

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mikel Landa played a pivotal role for Sepp Kuss and his Vuelta a España victory, and he wasn’t even trying.

Trying, at least, to emerge as a guardian angel for Kuss in the race-making Angliru stage that finally tipped the Spanish grand tour in the Coloradan’s favor.

On Sunday, Kuss was effusive and genuine in his thanks to his teammates in Madrid after winning the Vuelta.

And rightly so. Despite the controversy in the waning days of the Vuelta, without Jumbo-Visma’s support, Kuss would have never become the first U.S. male rider in a decade to win one of cycling’s prestigious grand tours.

Also read:

Yet there was another rider who emerged as a key and influential factor in Kuss’ emotional and dramatic victory at perhaps the most decisive moment of the race — Landa.

Through a combination of circumstances, ambition, and race dynamics, the Basque climber became an essential if hesitant ingredient in Kuss defending his red jersey on the Angliru summit finale.

The aftermath of Angliru produced the turning point that saw Jumbo-Visma pivot from its free-for-all, anyone-can-win tactic, toward closing ranks around Kuss and defending his red jersey all the way to Madrid.

Alliances are never pre-arranged, and they often exist only in the minds of imaginative headline writers, but they certainly can forge in real time on the road, and that’s exactly what happened on Spain’s most feared climb last week.

With the Vuelta title on the line, Kuss found a GC savior in the unlikely form of the journeyman Basque climber on Bahrain-Victorious.

Without Landa’s ambitions and superb form at the key moment, Kuss probably would not have won the Vuelta.

Let’s dive in:

Week 3 dynamics: Bahrain Victorious on the attack

Bahrain Victorious went all-in on the Angliru at the Vuelta a España. (Photo: GNC)

While Jumbo-Visma was smashing the Vuelta, the rest of the pack was desperately trying to squeeze something out of the husk that was left behind.

By week three, there was still a lot on the line, especially for all the top members of the so-called Spanish Armada.

With Remco Evenepoel relegated to stage-hunting status, Jumbo-Visma was playing cat-and-mouse among its triumvirate of leaders at the front of the race.

There was a dog-fight in the rearview mirror to try to crack through, especially among the Spanish riders.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Enric Mas (Movistar), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), and Landa were stacked up on GC behind the Jumbo-Visma stranglehold. Despite some hype that those three teams might work together to attack Jumbo-Visma, the exact opposite happened.

They started to attack each other, with the hope that pressure at the front might also create a crack in the Jumbo-Visma fortress.

“We put a mark on this stage,” Landa said. “We wanted to win on the Angliru.”

Also read: Kuss and his remarkable journey from helper to champion

With the Angliru on stage 17 as the ultimate prize, Bahrain-Victorious took up the chase early, and quickly put the entire peloton on the edge.

With 5km to go, Bahrain Victorious had reduced the lead bunch to less than 10, with Ayuso, Mas, and Soler all spit out the back.

Landa was racing to win the stage and to move up on GC. That aggression played perfectly into Jumbo-Visma’s larger gambit.

The Vuelta’s queen stage: Roglič’s turn

Roglič surged at about 3km to go put everyone under pressure, including Kuss. (Photo: GCN)

The upper reaches of the Angliru are so steep that it’s little more than a paved goat track.

The stage win was going to come down between Landa and any one of the three kings at Jumbo-Visma.

Under team orders — a pact that Kuss, Vingegaard, and Roglič all agreed to on the Vuelta’s final rest day to go into the final week — all three were racing to win the Vuelta.

“We had a meeting in the second rest day, we decided that the strongest rider would win. We wouldn’t attack or put someone into danger, but we didn’t want to end the race without giving everything,” Kuss said. “In cycling, it’s frustrating to end the race without knowing that you left everything on the road.”

Also read: Kuss more popular in Spain than USA, but that could change

With Vingegaard winning and attacking the day before at Bejes, it was Roglič’s turn.

Holding up his end of the team’s bargain, the Giro d’Italia champion surged with about 3km to immediately put pressure on Landa, who was the last man standing.

Vingegaard and Kuss marked the pace, and three linked up with just over 2km to go, with Kuss sitting on the wheel of the leading trio.

At that point, everyone thought the “Killer Bees” would ride in together in what would be a dramatic show of solidarity, with Roglič taking the win, and Kuss cementing his grip on red.

Something else entirely unexpected happened instead.

2km to go: ‘I’m dropped!’

Kuss calls into the radio after being gapped at about 2km to go. (Photo: GCN)

Just when it looked it would be a Hollywood ending, Roglič was driving so hard at the front that Kuss was gapped.

Vingegaard, who had chopped down Kuss’s lead from 1:44 to 29 seconds the previous day, was pinned on his teammate’s wheel. The Dane looked back once, and the pair disappeared into the mist.

“I told them on the ear piece to keep going, and I can go in my rhythm,” Kuss said later. “I said I’m dropped, and for them to go.”

The two-time Tour de France champion followed the wheel of his teammate in part to protect what he thought would soon become his red jersey.

Also read: Vuelta prize money final list

And that’s when Landa pedaled back into the frame.

Kuss was struggling, and bleeding time when the Spanish veteran, who is set to join Evenepoel next year as a helper, was racing for everything on the Angliru.

Landa was also racing for redemption for a disappointing Tour de France. The 33-year-old wanted to remind the world once again that he was once the rider who everyone tapped for a future grand tour success. He wanted to win the stage for his team, but most of all he wanted it for himself.

In an instant, Landa’s personal ambition soon became Kuss’ best ticket to winning the Vuelta.

Landa kept digging, in part to drop the Spanish rivals behind him, and perhaps regain contact with the leading two Jumbo riders.

It was in that instant that the combination of interests on the road forged to created the perfect alliance that gave Kuss hope that he might defend the red jersey.

Hitching a ride

Landa’s ambition to move up on GC and chase the stage win saved Kuss in a critical moment. (Photo: GCN)

The closing 1500m of the Angliru crawled by.

At full speed in a sprint, 1500m unfolds in an instant. With ramps topping 20 percent, the Angliru slows down time.

Landa had the legs to keep digging, and Kuss hitched a ride.

It was unclear if Kuss took any pulls. In one of the many conundrum’s produced by Jumbo-Visma’s contradictory three-way tactic, Kuss didn’t want to help pace back Landa for fear of costing the team the stage win, but he also knew that Landa was his ticket to win the Vuelta.

Up the road, Roglič continued to pile on, with Vingegaard on the wheel. The grip on red for Kuss shrank from 21 seconds at 1.3km to go to just 13 seconds with under 1km to go.

With time bonuses in play, Vingegaard looked poised to take over the race lead.

Kuss: ‘I’m sorry I had to sprint for the time bonuses’

Kuss sprinted ahead of Landa to snatch four bonus seconds at the line. (Photo: GCN)

The upper reaches of the Angliru actually flatten out a bit with about 500m to go, allowing riders to carry speed into the line.

It’s hard to know what might have been said on the Jumbo-Visma race radio, or even if it was functioning. Roglič and Vingegaard kept pushing to the top, and finished one-two in that order without contesting the stage between them.

Near the top, Kuss swept past Landa and sprinted for the third-place, four-second time bonus at 19 seconds back.

At first, it appeared Kuss might have lost the leader’s jersey, but instead he saved it. With the time bonus, he defended red by eight precious seconds.

After wiping down and congratulating his teammates, Kuss searched out Landa to apologize for pipping him at the line.

“Sorry, I had to sprint for the bonus seconds. I didn’t want to sprint you for third,” Kuss told Landa. “Really good ride.”

Also read: Everybody loves Sepp! Reactions from the peloton

Landa leaned into Kuss and said something into his ear, but it was unclear what words might have been exchanged. Speaking to Eurosport, Landa was stung by disappointment.

“Kuss knows what it’s like to have someone sit on your wheel and then sprint ahead, so I appreciate his words,” Landa said. “It says a lot about him.”

Yet Landa was also caught up in the middle of the Jumbo-Visma squeeze, and he was upset to miss out on the prestigious stage victory.

“I don’t know what their plan is, and I really don’t care. I was making my race,” Landa said. “We put a mark on this stage, and the team did a ’10’ on the work today.”

The aftermath: Jumbo-Visma finally backs Kuss

Landa remained stoic in the aftermath.

He’s a cold, calculating professional, almost a mercenary of sorts. He was racing for his own interests, not to help a rival, and the fact that Kuss could defend red was simply a consequence of the day’s action.

Landa left the wild and controversial day of racing disappointed despite many on social media calling him an unlikely hero.

Kuss, meanwhile, carried red by slenderest of margins into the final mountain stage.

What was Jumbo-Visma going to do?

Fans, media, and TV commentators were flabbergasted by Jumbo-Visma’s tactics. Many felt Kuss deserved outright leadership after earning it and defending it across the time trial and Pyrénées, and couldn’t understand why the team was attacking him instead of protecting Kuss to win the Vuelta.

The team already won the Giro and the Tour, and was zeroing in on a historical grand tour sweep. What difference would it make if Vingegaard or Roglič won?

Also read: Jumbo-Visma sign truce to back Kuss

Why not let Kuss, who was an essential teammate in all six of the team’s previous grand tours and not to mention one of the most popular riders in the bunch, have his moment of glory?

There was a PR backlash and firestorm on social media and among pundits and commentators. How much of a factor that blowback played inside the Jumbo-Visma bus remains unclear.

In the aftermath of the Angliru, team management, sport directors, and riders huddled that night at the team hotel to reconfigure team tactics.

After Kuss’s heroic defense, the team called a truce, and agreed to end its internal battle, and ride as a unit all the way to Madrid.

“We wanted basically to leave with the feeling the they could leave everything out on the road, which turned into a difficult situation, especially watching on TV, it was hard to understand,” Kuss said.

“I left everything out on the road, and I felt like I deserve the jersey,” he said. “Once everything was settled [after the Angliru], we raced in a different way.”

Any grand tour is shaped by a web of circumstances stitched together to create the overall standings and final outcome.

There were still four days of racing. Anything could have still happened — a crash, a bonk, an echelon — but after defending red on the Angliru, Kuss could finally ride with the full might of Jumbo-Visma protecting his flanks.

It’s hard to say if Kuss would have been able to defend his jersey without Landa, but it’s certain that the Basque climber helped him save it.