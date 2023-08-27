Vuelta a España: Riders lick wounds after crashes, controversy rock TTT opener

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The rain-lashed conditions on the opening stage of the Vuelta a España complicated things for all of the teams, but some more than others.

The Jayco-AlUla squad had a nightmare of a start to the race, with six out of its eight riders falling like dominos on the approach to one corner.

One of those clattering to the ground was team leader Eddie Dunbar, with the Irishman later falling again on the final corner in the time trial while trying to recoup some time.

He slid out on a slick bend, incurring further delays for the squad, but fortunately was not badly hurt.

When disaster strikes! 💢 Not the way we wanted to start our #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/YiwFmIZ9rR — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) August 26, 2023

He quickly remounted to cross the line, yet the team still gave up 51 seconds to fastest squad DSM-Firmenich, finishing only 19th out of 22 teams.

“When we went visibility wasn’t super, We came round this corner and we all slipped, some went down on the corner, some on the straight bit. I think there was a drain or a white line that we all hit. It was dissapointing,” Dunbar told reporters Sunday morning.

“When the course was planned it was planned for dry conditions, it wasn’t taken into account it sometimes rains as well.”

Two crashes in the first 20 minutes of the Vuelta makes for a tough start to Dunbar’s push for a top GC slot.

“It didn’t go as planned,” said Marco Pinotti, the team’s sport engineering director in a video update. “They didn’t hold anything back later. We had Eddie crash in the final kilometer, but they were already down to five riders.”

The riders were fortunately not too hurt, with the nature of the crashes abrasive rather than more serious.

Pinotti said they should look ahead rather than dwell on things.

“I have big respect for the way they rode after the first crash. I think they should take confidence from this first effort. Over three weeks I hope there will be more luck.”

Ineos Grenadiers was also affected by misfortune, albeit with fewer riders affected. Italian TT powerhouse Filippo Ganna punctured during the test, while Laurens de Plus crashed and was a non-finisher.

“We lost De Plus on the third or fourth corner,” team leader Geraint Thomas said. “To be honest, I was on the front. I went in a bit too hot, I think, and he hit the deck. That just set us off on a bad foot.

“Pippo punctured, a few guys probably got a bit more nervous after the crash. It was just one of those rides which didn’t ever really feel like we got going.”

They finished eighth, dropping 20 seconds. Jumbo-Visma was also affected by a puncture, with Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard needing to change his bike. This saw the team drop 32 seconds to the quickest time, finishing 11th.

Team Arkéa Samsic finished last, a full 1:18 back. Like Jayco-AlUla too had multiple fallers, with several riders also suffering abrasions and cuts.

Barcelona had experienced sweltering conditions in the run up to the race, making the rain all the more dangerous. City streets with deposits of fuel can become glass-like when the first rain in a long time is added, presenting a considerably obstacle for the riders.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Cian Uijtdebroeks spoke about the conditions and articulated things well. “We were for sure all a bit afraid. Because if it rains it is okay, but if doesn’t rain for three weeks and then it is there, it becomes really tricky,” he said.

“We really stuck together as a team and wanted to not take risks, but also not to lose too much time. It was [about] finding a good balance.”

The early starters appeared to be less affected, with DSM Firmenich—the second team off—posting a time that would top the leaderboard until the end.

Later on teams had to contend with much heavier rain plus pools of water on the ground, as well as increasingly dark conditions.

I've started races much later. I've done crits in the dark. The time is fine. But, it's the organiser or the UCI that should stop it or do something mid race if conditions are not as expected. No one is complaining about the only the time. But having it late encounters more risk,… — Adam Hansen (@HansenAdam) August 26, 2023

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel and his teammate Louis Vervaeke were not impressed, saying that the darkness made things even more dangerous.

“We were like monkeys in the zoo,” said Vervaeke. “Generally it was just too dark to do a bike race. There were even no street lights. I was hoping there would be street lights, because then it would be okay. But a lot of the parts didn’t even have street lights.

“I think this could be better. It is sometimes, we say, an amateur sport.

Many teams will agree with that feeling of frustration. It’s only stage one of the Vuelta but as the fallen riders count their bruises and the most affected teams count their losses, tensions are already high.