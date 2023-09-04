Vuelta a España stage 10 preview: TT will see GC shakeup with Sepp Kuss and his red jersey on the line

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 10 — Tuesday, September 5

Valladolid-Valladolid

Distance: 25.8km (16 miles)

Profile: Time trial stage

The Vuelta a España resumes Tuesday after the first rest day with a mostly flat 25.8km time trial in Valladolid.

Overnight leader Sepp Kuss will be hoping to raise his TT level and finish as closely as possible to those other big names to defend red. Can he do it?

This is the only individual time trial in the race, making it a vital opportunity for the strongest against the clock to try to gain time. However its position after a rest day could complicate things, as riders can suffer an unexpected off-day after a break in racing.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), three-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič, Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (both Jumbo-Visma), and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) will all dust off the TT bike and give it their all.

These GC contenders have the most to gain and will be looking to bounce up the leaderboard.

Thomas has had a disappointing race thus far and will hope to turn things around, while Evenepoel will aim to better his Jumbo-Visma rivals and move clear.

It will also be a very important test for Enric Mas (Movistar), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and other GC riders.

However the relatively flat parcours will also enable bigger TT specialists to go for gold, such as Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers).

Valladolid is no stranger to the Vuelta, and is often featured on the race route. It has hosted no less than 34 previous stage departures, including the most recent visit in 2012 won by Daniele Bennati.

Schedule

Start time (13.57 CET, 7.57 a.m. EST, 4.57 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)