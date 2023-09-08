Vuelta a España stage 13: Jumbo-Visma crushes rivals with Vingegaard, Kuss, Roglič Pyrénéan sweep

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma moved several big steps closer toward claiming a grand tour sweep in a damaging day of GC racing at the Vuelta a España.

Jonas Vingegaard rode solo to the top of the Tourmalet to claim Friday’s 13th stage and vault back into the classification fight.

His teammate Sepp Kuss sat happy in the red jersey before he kicked to second on the stage and count himself one day closer to becoming the first U.S. winner of the Vuelta in a decade.

And as if that wasn’t enough already, Jumbo-Visma’s third leader Primož Roglič surged out of the chase group to finish third and lock out the stage podium.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) dropped on the first major climb of the day and haemorrhaged more than eight minutes in a devastating blow to his title defense. Team officials confirmed the Belgian star was not sick.

Jumbo-Visma now sits an incredible 1-2-3 in the overall, with Kuss still in red, Roglič second at 1:37, and Vingegaard third at 1:44.

The team’s closest rival Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) is almost one minute back on Vingegaard.



Ayuso’s chase for the podium won’t be made any easier after UAE Emirates lost one of its options in a damaging day of GC racing. João Almeida dropped early and lost around two minutes in the classification fight.

Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) yo-yo’d on and off the pace all day and lost a handful of minutes in a difficult day for the young Frenchman.

Vingegaard went solo for emotional victory on the Tourmalet.

Vingegaard’s victory Friday was his first since he won his second Tour de France this July, and puts him right back into the frame after he looked off the pace through the front half of the Vuelta.

“I am just so happy, and I couldn’t choose a better day,” he said of his victory. “Today is the birthday of my daughter, I wanted to win so bad today [fighting back tears]. I am just so happy and today I did it for her.

“Our plan was to see if we could take some time on the opponents today. Then that happened. I am just so happy, proud to do it today. This one is for my daughter Frida.”

Punishment in the French Pyrénées

The menu for the day had sprinters in cold sweats and the rest of the bunch on rollers before the neutralised start.

The special-category Aubisque, Cat.1 Spandelles, and hulking Pyrénéan giant of the Tourmalet amassed more than 4,000m climbing into little more than 100km and made this statistically the most intense day of the whole grand tour season.

Today’s stage at #LaVuelta23 has more metres of climbing per kilometre (30.91) than any other Grand Tour road stage this year. Given that most of the first 32km is downhill, the final 103km is going to be VERY intense. 12:30 BST for the pre show, and fireworks soon after. pic.twitter.com/YCDMJthFZ1 — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) September 8, 2023

The battle for the early break was fierce and no rider could get the crucial gap. It wasn’t until toward the top of the Aubisque after around 50km of racing that a move settled, but it didn’t last long.

Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny), Michael Storer (Groupama FDJ), Kenny Elissonde (Lidl Trek), and Christián Rodríguez (Arkea Samsic) broke clear but didn’t get far before Jumbo-Visma brought the race back into its vicegrip.

Evenepoel out the back

Evenepoel and Almeida both got in trouble on the Aubisque while Jumbo-Visma squeezed control on the front of the race.

⏪ Muchos problemas para @EvenepoelRemco que lucha por aguantar las ruedas del 2º grupo, rodeado de sus compañeros. Big problems for Remco as he struggles to hold the wheels of the 2nd group on the road, surrounded by his teammates.#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/nVAMG7GHDf — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 8, 2023

The entire Soudal Quick-Step team dropped back to its ailing leader as Evenepoel’s GC bid melted away when he was gapped after around an hour of racing.

The defending champ lost one minute within kilometers of the Aubisque’s slopes and continued going backward every time the road went uphill for the rest of the stage.

Almeida wasn’t afforded the support given to Evenepoel. UAE Emirates piled ahead with Ayuso and Marc Soler as the team worked to keep its podium dream alive.

UAE Emirates chasing wheels

Bahrain-Victorious tried to take control for Mikel Landa after the four-rider break was caught on the Aubisque. The team twice forced splits, but Jumbo-Visma marked every time, and UAE Emirates was forced to bring it back together.

The race settled slightly on the Spandelles and a hitter peloton of around 20 came together. Kuss was flanked by four teammates as Jumbo-Visma suffocated their rivals out of contention.

Martinez joined Almeida and Evenepoel as a victim of the “killer bees” and the young Frenchman swung on and off the pace through the Spandelles and on the Tourmalet the summit finish that followed.

Jumbo-Visma trounces all over the Tourmalet

Jumbo-Visma strangled stage 13 in the Pyrenees.

Jumbo-Visma’s biggest problem looked like it might be the difficulty deciding which of Kuss, Roglič, or Vingegaard should win by the time the peloton hit the lower slopes of the 19km Tourmalet.

The Dutch dominators put five riders in the 20-rider GC group and set the pace through the first half of the climb.

Vingegaard made a couple accelerations around 8km out before he exploded the pack and soared away from Jumbo-Visma’s rivals.

Kuss and Roglič sat and anchored Ayuso, Enric Mas (Movistar), and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) as they tried to chase back the Tour de France champion. But once Vingegaard was gone ,he wasn’t coming back and the Dane powered to his first victory since his maillot jaune defense.

Kuss made his own decisive acceleration in the final kilometer of the high altitude Tourmalet and blasted away from his GC rivals to kick for second on the stage. Roglič made his acceleration in the steep final ramps to complete an incredible sweep for Jumbo-Visma.

Another huge mountain stage arrives Saturday. UAE Emirates, Movistar, and Bora-Hansgrohe will be bracing for another potential bruising.