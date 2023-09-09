Vuelta a España stage 14: Remco Evenepoel blazes to redemptive breakaway victory

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Remco Evenepoel rocketed to redemptive mountaintop victory at the Vuelta a España.

Soudal Quick-Step’s leader was attacking from the flag-drop and eventually blazed away from breakaway rival Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) 4km from the line of Saturday’s multi-mountain stage.

Evenepoel’s second victory of this Vuelta marks a remarkable turnaround after he was left bitterly disappointed at crumbing out of the GC fight the day before. He burst into tears at the line, rocked by the emotion of a rollercoaster two-day ride through the Pyrénées.

“Yesterday was hard, even in the evening. I couldn’t sleep too much and I had a bad night with negative thoughts. But this morning I got up and thought, ‘I’m going for it, I’m going to make the best of it,'” Evenepoel said after the stage.

“I did a recon of this stage and knew perfectly how the climbs were, how hard they were because it was a super tough stage. It was just super nice to take a second stage win.”

The Belgian’s big ride through the French and Spanish Pyrénées was also good to amass a huge haul of mountains points that vaults him to the top of the mountains competition.

“With the mountain jersey now and some stage wins, I think that is a nice goal to go for towards Madrid,” he said.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) relished a mostly straightforward day in the GC group and retained the maillot rojo for one more day.

UAE Emirates and Bahrain Victorious both tried to pressure Kuss and his co-captains Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, but Jumbo-Visma put a lock on its classification rivals all day.

Kuss and all the top GC riders rode to the summit as one, with no major changes in the standings.

Pyrénées, part two

Saturday’s stage made for the second instalment of a two-part trip to the Pyrénées. Like Friday’s stage to the Tourmalet, this 14th stage packed some 4,000m of climbing, albeit over a longer 156km course.

¿Queréis MÁS montaña? 😎 Pues aquí tenéis el perfil de hoy… Who’s ready for some MORE mountains? 📈 Check out today’s stage profile…

Temperatures nudging up toward 34 degrees C combined with two special-category climbs and a cat. 1 summit finish made Saturday a brute after what was an intense day Friday.

Evenepoel comes out swinging

Evenepoel and Bardet got away mid-stage. (Photo: im de Waele/Getty Images)

Evenepoel came out swinging after his disaster ride on stage 13. The Belgian was at the center of an all-attacking start as riders battled for the early break.

Evenepoel eventually made the 20+ rider heavy-hitter escape that got away after around 40km of racing.

Bardet, Lennard Kamna (Bora Hansgrohe), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious), Michael Storer (Groupama FDJ), and Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) were among those to join Evenepoel and his teammate Mattia Cattaneo in the lead group.

Evenepoel and Cattaneo did a lot of the work in the attack, and the move gained a three-minute lead by the summit of the day’s first climb.

UAE Emirates was chasing hard back in the peloton, and Evenepoel and Bardet didn’t want to wait to get caught.

The twosome got clear on the massive descent off the first climb of the day, took more than one minute of a lead over the rest of the break heading into to extra hard Puerto de Larrau, and were never seen from there on.

Evenepoel went on a mission once he and Bardet got away. The Belgian did a bunch of the pulling, and the two took a huge lead into the summit finish.

Bardet made a tentative move 4km from the summit, but it seemed inevitable Evenepoel was on-track for victory. The Belgian countered with a massive acceleration that put 100m into Bardet in the space of seconds.

“I was in his wheel but I just couldn’t match his percentage input. I was having cramps towards the end because he was setting such a high pace,” Bardet said. “I was at my absolute limits so I can’t have any regrets.”

Evenepoel powered solo to the summit for his second win of the race in a remarkable turnaround from his disaster day on Friday.

He broke down in tears after he crossed the line more than one minute ahead of Bardet at the summit – after losing nearly 30 minutes on stage 13, Evenepoel rode a true emotional rollercoaster through the Pyrénées.

No escape from Jumbo-Visma

Vingegaard, Roglič, and Kuss maintained control Saturday. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The GC group was deadlocked all the way through to the final climb up to the Puerto de Belaguua.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) tried a flurry of attacks on the day’s central climb of the Larrau but got nowhere as Jumbo-Visma’s grand tour champions Jonas Vingegaard and then Primož Roglič countered.

UAE Emirates cooled its jets after Ayuso was countered, and it was Bahrain Victorious that was the next GC team to try to take control in a mission to improve Mikel Landa’s GC position.

But Jumbo-Visma never looked like it would lose control. The red jersey dominators led the peloton onto the summit finish and despite a few accelerations from Landa, rarely looked in trouble all the way to the top.

One more day of climbing awaits Sunday before the Vuelta’s second rest day.

Evenepoel will wear polka dots through stage 15’s ride across three lower-category ascents before a downhill toward the finish in Lekunberri.