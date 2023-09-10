Vuelta a España stage 15: Rui Costa comes top in breakaway sprint, Sepp Kuss cruises in red

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) squeezed out Lennard Kämna (Bora Hansgrohe) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) in a breakaway sprint at the Vuelta a España on Sunday.

The Portuguese veteran won the Vuelta’s 15th stage after a cagey final that saw a flurry of incidents and arguments between the three breakaway rivals.

Behind them, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) remained untroubled and carries his red jersey into the third and final week of the race. There were no major changes through the top-end of GC in another day where the battle went neutral.

Ineos Grenadiers’ leader Geraint Thomas saw another turn in his disaster-riddled race Sunday.

The Welshman crashed for at least the third time of this Vuelta and pedaled to the finish with rips across the shoulder of his jersey and scuffs on his elbow. Thomas made it to the finish almost 20 minutes down for a much-appreciated rest day.

Costa’s victory Sunday was his likely his biggest in a decade. The 36-year-old has steadily amassed wins through his career, but his last grand tour victory and career-defining world championship gold was as far back as 2013.

“This team believed in me in the first moment. This season I started in good condition. Now one victory in the Vuelta a España for me is very, very important and for the team. I am so happy,” Costa said at the finish.

It wasn’t only an important victory Sunday for Costa, but also his Intermarché team. The Belgian crew had gone without grand tour victory all season until Costa crossed the line in Lekunberri.

“It just hasn’t worked out for me or the team, which was sad. It wasn’t planned for me to part of the Vuelta, but I said to the team, ‘let me do the Vuelta, I will get you a stage win.’ After that I have been fighting so much. It has not been easy,” Costa said.

“We needed to do an awful lot of work and a lot of sacrifices, and that is what people don’t see. I am very, very satisfied with this.”

Evenepoel on a mission … again

KoM leader Evenepoel was a man on a mission Sunday.

The peloton was likely glad to see the back of the top-category mountains Sunday morning after two days in the Pyrénées.

But Sunday’s stage was no café ride.

A Cat.3 climb arrived at the middle of the stage before the peloton took on two ascents of the Cat.2 Puerto de Zuarrarrate and the final downhill into Lekunberri.

It was terrain perfectly-tailored to a tough-guy breakaway, and that’s how the stage played out.

After his stunner victory Saturday, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) took his new polka dot jersey on a wild day out Sunday. The Belgian was attacking from the flag-drop in what was a lightning-fast start to the stage, and he forced the first serious split of 20+ riders after 50km of full-gas racing.

Classification teams UAE Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe both tried to send riders across to the group, and Marc Soler and Aleksandr Vlasov both made the bridge.

Jumbo-Visma was keen not to let things get out of control and even used Jonas Vingegaard as a Tour de France-winning watchdog hunting down the dangers.

The race came back together before a second bunch of attacks went midway through the 158km stage.

Evenepoel was the first of those escapees to the summit of the Lizzaraga and scooped more points to pad his lead in the KoM classification. The day’s decisive split formed on the following downhill.

Buitrago, Kämna, Costa, Chris Hamilton (DSM-Firmenich), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny) joined Evenepoel in the pack of 15 attacking talents that went up the road.

Alpecin-Decuninck tried to chase for its fast-finisher Kaden Groves, but the strength of the group meant it carried more than three minutes into the final 20km and the decisive final climb.

Kuss and Jumbo-Visma sat in the Belgian team’s wheels and only needed to take control late to tamp down any potential threats from the likes of Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

Costa comes out top in cagey final

Kämna, Costa, and Buitrago shared stare-downs ahead of the final sprint.

All the escapees saw Evenepoel as a major threat for a finish that looked perfect for the Belgian.

Hamilton and then Janssens, Buitrago, and Costa all made serious efforts to get away from the break through the back-half of the stage.

Buitrago and Costa finally broke the elastic at around 13km to go, and Evenepoel went out the back soon after as he suffered the payback of his all-action weekend.

Buitrago and Costa seemed to fall into arguments over who would do the pulling on the way to top of the Zuarrarrate, and Kämna clawed his way across for the descent.

Kämna was aggressive all the way through the downhill but Costa kept everything covered as he marked out the wheels. Kämna pushed the limit so hard on the fast drop he overcooked a bend, rode into a grassy verge and lost the group.

The German looked done, but he didn’t give up. The cagey dynamic continued between Buitrago and Costa as they toward the final in heated discussion and animated gesture, and so allowed Kämna to catch back.

The three cat-and-moused down the final straight before Costa squeezed out Kämna in the sprint.

No worries for Kuss ahead of decisive final week

Kuss rolled through a relatively straightforward day in red.

Kuss enjoyed another relatively straightforward day ahead of Monday’s rest day.

The Coloradan now carries the red jersey into the third week and its blockbuster stages to the Angliru and the Sierra de Guadarrama.

Racing restarts Tuesday with a 5km, 9 percent summit finish to Bejes.