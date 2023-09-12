Vuelta a España stage 16: Jonas Vingegaard smashes summit finish, cuts gap to Sepp Kuss

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won his second stage in four days and closed his gap to the red jersey of teammate Sepp Kuss on the Bejes summit finish of the Vuelta a España.

Kuss was distanced late on the climb to the line on Tuesday’s 16th stage and lost time to both Vingegaard and their teammate Primož Roglič in a tense final for Jumbo-Visma’s leadership triumvirate.

Vingegaard’s 43-second victory over second-place Finn Fisher Black (UAE Emirates) vaulted him into second on the classification, one ahead of Roglič. The Tour de France champion now trails Kuss by only 29 seconds after the Coloradan lost the wheel more than once on Tuesday’s severe summit finish.

Kuss finished 10th on the stage, ceding more than one minute to Vingegaard and four seconds to Roglič.

While there may be questions over the dynamic in the Jumbo-Visma team bus Tuesday night, the Dutch squad remains totally in control of the Vuelta.

Fourth-place Juan Ayuso is now one minute back on third-place Roglič with just four days of contested racing remaining.

Kuss retained the maillot rojo but Vingegaard is now just 29 seconds back. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Vingegaard paid tribute to his teammate Nathan van Hooydonck with his victory Tuesday.

Van Hooydonck was hospitalized in a car crash earlier in the day Tuesday. Van Hooydonck is a close friend of Vingegaard’s and was his number one bodyguard through both of the Dane’s Tour de France victories.

“I’m just happy to win today,” Vingegaard said at the finish line.

‘We had some terrible news this morning and I wanted to win for my best friend today. Luckily we’ve had some good news about his condition and that’s a big relief for me and the team. I hope he recovers soon.”

Vingegaard wouldn’t be drawn when asked about the leadership dynamic between himself, Kuss, and Roglič.

“I just want to enjoy this moment, and not think about that,” he said.

Red hot out of the rest day

Tricky rolling roads and a big battle for the break made saw stage 16 get off to an extra fast start. (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty)

Tuesday’s ride along the Cantabrian coast was a stage designed for maximum thrills.

At just 120km long and with 110km of rollers before a super-tough “wall” climb to the finish, the parcours was direct from the Vuelta’s playbook of explosive stages.

📈 ¡Este es el perfil de hoy! 👀 ¡Nueva subida inédita en La Vuelta! 📈 Check out today’s profile, including a new climb for La Vuelta to take on today.#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/yUcZqqdud2 — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 12, 2023

The peloton did its bit to bring the excitement after the Vuelta’s second rest day in a stage that was non-stop from the start.

A group of 10 kicked out of the bunch early, but Ineos Grenadiers missed the move and went all-in to bring it back.

Egan Bernal, Omar Fraile, and Jonathan Castroviejo piled on at the front of the bunch and the action came back together at around 80km to go.

Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) both made the day’s first break and were active in a flurry of attacks that went out of the bunch for the next 20km. UAE Emirates also tried to pressure Jumbo-Visma with Finn-Fisher Black trying to go clear.

Poole, Groves and four others finally got away with 60km to go for what was the decisive move of the day.

Despite the first half of the stage being raced at close to 49kph, the pace continued to be all-out through to the summit finish as Jumbo-Visma strung out the bunch in its effort to chase down the break.

Groves won the points for the intermediate sprint at 25km to go and dropped back to the bunch.

With the break down to five, the escapees day looked done. They were duly swept up by the charging peloton on the final approach to the day’s summit finish as the GC teams braced for battle.

Battle royale on the Bejes

The stage was inevitably going to be decided on the steep, jagged climb up to the line in Bejes.

The 8.5 percent average gradient didn’t do justice to the severe ramps on this unprecedented 5km climb deep in the Cantabrian hills.

Kuss sat third wheel in a pack of four Jumbo-Visma riders at the front of the reduced bunch through the opening ramps of the climb.

Vingegaard made his winning acceleration at 3.8km to go and the rest of the bunch was left swinging. Fisher-Black led the chase for UAE Emirates, with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) trailing behind.

Kuss and Roglič sat back in the shattered peloton while Vingegaard churned away from Fisher-Black’s brave chase.

Vingegaard rode unchallenged to the line, with Fisher-Black a strong second and Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

Vingegaard collapsed in emotion at the line on a difficult day for all of Jumbo-Visma after their teammate Nathan van Hooydonck was hospitalized in a car crash.

Roglič surged inside the final kilometer as his teammate Vingegaard threatened the Slovenian’s second-place on GC.

Kuss lost wheels in the GC group and his red jersey looked in peril. He was able to hop briefly onto Roglič’s wheel inside the final 300m was was again dropped on the rise to the line, losing 1:05 to Vingegaard and four seconds to Roglič.

Angliru awaits in Asturias double-header

Kuss will be fuelling up for a mega mountain double-header in the Asturias on Wednesday and Thursday.

The gruesome slopes of the Angliru provide the summit finish for Wednesday’s 17th stage, with a gruelling five ascent parcours on top the day after.

How will Jumbo-Visma’s leadership trio play it? Pack your popcorn and be sure not to miss it.