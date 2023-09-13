Vuelta a España stage 17: Sepp Kuss defends lead as Vingegaard, Roglič ride away on the Angliru

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

RIOSA, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss defended the Vuelta a España leader’s jersey by 8 seconds in a nail-biter high on the Angliru after his Jumbo-Visma teammates powered away toward the line.

Kuss found an ally in Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) on the upper ramps to try to limit the losses after Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard gapped Kuss with 2km to go.

Roglič won the stage, with Vingegaard coming across second. Kuss kicked to third to earn precious time bonuses that proved decisive.

When the dust settled, Kuss remains in the race leader’s red jersey, but just barely.

Speaking moments after crossing the line, Kuss gave a broad and rather vague answer to what happened in the stage.

“It was a position I never expected to be in, that’s the beautiful thing about it. I came in with no expectations, I was looking to help out the guys,” Kuss said at the line. “I came into this beautiful jersey, and all the experiences that come with it. I discovered a new level of self confidence and racing instinct.

“Also with an incredible two guys. Behind the scenes we work well together. They are two big champions. I also want my shot, but I am also ready to work for them when it’s called for.”

Roglič and Vingegaard gapped Kuss with about 1.8km on the upper brutally steep ramps of the climb.

Roglič looked back but never slowed down, and he gave his version of the finale.

“On the last climb, the point I went it was so hard and so steep, I did my own tempo. On the climb we can tell who is first and second,” Roglič said. “OK, I will go for it on my pace to the top.

“I just did my own tempo,” Roglič said of Kuss. “I spoke with him. On the climb, everyone goes on such a steep climb as fast as possible. [Kuss] is fighting, I said to him, keep believing, and he will make it.”

Everything was in play on Spain’s most notorious climb.

Remco Evenepoel tried to light up the stage, and scooped up King of the Mountains points, but his solo adventure ended with about 5km to go.

Bahrain Victorious took up the early pacing, and the GC group was whittled down to a dirty dozen by the upper reaches of the climb.

The menacing pace saw only five riders left with 3.5km to go, including Wout Poels and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and Kuss, Vingegaard and Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Roglič surged to the front with 3km to go. Landa put on the chase, with Kuss on the Spaniard’s wheel.

Vinegaard finished second, and moved to eight seconds to Kuss.

The pair both kept riding after Kuss was gapped, but Vingegaard told reporters at the line that he hopes Kuss will win.

“The win today was our main goal and to keep the situation 1-2-3 on GC, so everything went how we wanted, we can be happy,” Vingegaard said. “For me, I am happy that Sepp is still in the jersey. To be honest, I hoped he would keep the jersey. I would love to see Sepp win this Vuelta a España.”

Evenepoel: On a mission

Evenepoel scooped up points but ran out of gas. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Evenepoel hoped to tame cycling’s most notorious summit with a searing solo attack to win atop the Angliru at stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

Evenpoel was determined to add his name to the legendary list of winners on the Vuelta’s most famous climb. The Belgian, who already saw his GC hopes sink like a rock on the Col du Tourmalet, attacked alone at the penultimate climb.

The Soudal Quick-Step star topped out over the Alto del Cordal with a gap of 2:20 to the chasing GC group.

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ) and Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny) countered, but were eventually scooped up by the GC bunch heading toward the Angliru.

Bahrain Victorious led the chase, with Jumbo-Visma tapping away. Sepp Kuss started the day in red, and the stage promised to shake things up.

Evenepoel attacked repeatedly in the opening kilometers after a string of breakaway efforts were neutralized in a frenetic start.

Soudal Quick-Step Mattia Cattaneo paced Evenepoel to the penultimate climb, and they swapped a handshake, and the 2022 Vuelta winner was gone over the top of the Cordal.

Luckily, the weather gods took pity on the peloton, and despite cloudy skies, it did not rain.

Evenepoel was partly chasing points for King of the Mountains jersey, which he hopes to sew up Thursday, and carry into Madrid on Sunday uncontested.

GC fireworks on the Angliru

Kuss, Vingegaard, and Roglič on the Angliru. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious continued to drive the pace in the GC group. Wout Poels was a former winner atop the Angliru, and the team was determined to break the Jumbo-Visma stranglehold.

Evenepoel still nursed a 1:15 lead with 10km to go, but the momentum was swinging against him.

Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) surged with 5.6km to go, and Evenepoel’s adventure was over.

Damiano Caruso and Poels tapped away for Bahrain Victorious, and the climbers disappeared into the mist. The tempo spit podium contenders Juan Ayuso and Enric Mas out the back.

Only two from Bahrain Victorious — Poels and Landa — and three from Jumbo-Visma, with Kuss, Vingegaard and Roglič, remained with 4km to go.

Roglič surged with 3km to go as the Slovenian said it’s his turn. The high pace of Bahrain Victorious seemed to help Kuss reach the upper ramps in good position.

The finale saw Roglič and Vingegaard gap Kuss with just under 2km, and drop the American for the second day in a row.

Kuss fought deep to defend the leader’s jersey by eight seconds, with Vingegaard and Roglič both narrowing the difference.