Vuelta a España stage 3: Remco Evenepoel blasts out of GC group for sizzler mountaintop victory

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) blasted away from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) for a stunning stage win Monday at the Vuelta a España stage 3.

The Belgian accelerated clear of a small GC pack at the top of the Arinsal climb to stamp his status as defending champion onto the race.

The stage win and bonuses put Evenepoel back into the red jersey he won last summer, with Enric Mas (Evenepoel) five seconds back in the overall.

It wasn’t all victory celebrations and smiles at the finish for Evenepoel, however.

Evenepoel carried pace over the line and clattered into an unidentified woman who stood in a huddle behind the finish arch, and he hit the deck hard. He appeared dazed and was nursing a cut above his eye, but was soon to his feet to receive treatment.

“These MF’ers trying to kill me in this race.” Remco Evenepoel. Probably. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/uG2Xb45xy2 — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) August 28, 2023

“These people were only 50m from the finish,” Evenepoel fumed.

“It’s the third day in a row that something has happened in the Vuelta, I’ve had enough,” he said, referring to the rain-riddled opening to the race.

“When we caught the break our sport director said ‘be focused, now it’s for the stage victory.’ I felt super good on the last climb and went for it.It was a long sprint, but I still had a punch in my legs.”

Evenepoel may see the red jersey as a burden this early in the race. He’ll wear the maillot rojo at leat two more days before the next mountain stage Thursday.

Nonetheless, he was more than happy with his form.

“The fact that I took the victory here at altitude proves that my preparation for this Vuelta was good. I am ready for the next three weeks,” he said.

The first summit finish of #LaVuelta23 is complete.@ThymenArensman led us in, finishing 21″ back in 15th. @GeraintThomas86 dug deep to limit his losses, finishing at 47″. @Eganbernal did a great job helping his teammates in the final kilometres. pic.twitter.com/GaCCgqCYUo — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) August 28, 2023

It wasn’t only Evenepoel’s eyebrow that took damage in this first summit finish of the Vuelta.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) lost 47 seconds on the GC pack, with Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) a further two minutes back. Meanwhile, riders from Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates flooded out the top-15.

Overnight race leader Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) was dropped on the first categorized climb of the day and never made it back.

Piccolo relished his his first day in a grand tour leader’s jersey Monday. He won’t be wearing the maillot again for stage 4 (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The peloton likely breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday morning when it took to the start in Súria under clear blue skies ahead of the 158km trek into Andorra.

A fast start through the flatlands of the opening of the stage saw Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), and Pierre Latour (Total Energies) headline a strong group of 11 that came together at the front.

Kämna and Caruso both started the stage within 45 seconds of Piccolo, making them threats for the red jersey.

The day’s two categorized climbs were backloaded into the final 40km of the stage. The regularly-used Coll d’Ordino (17.5 km at 4.9%) made for an appetiser for the summit finish to Arinsal (8.2km at 7.9%), which was making its first appearance at the Vuelta.

Caruso started the attacking in the break as the road tilted upward on the Ordino at around 30km to go.

The Italian veteran pulled away before Kämna and Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto-Dstny) bridged across. Sepúlveda was popped out of the group on the fast descent from the Ordino to the summit finish.

The bunch seemed in no rush to pull back the breakaway and rolled into the final 40km around three minutes back.

Moves only started out of the peloton 1km from the Ordino summit. Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) tried to go away solo for the long, damp descent to the final climb, only for Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) to mark his wheel.

Kämna and Caruso led the race into the Arinsal with little more than one minute over a charging peloton led by Evenepoel’s Quick-Step crew. Kämna surged a handful of times but couldn’t drop the diesel-engine Italian.

It took Kämna some five kilometers of pressure to get rid of Caruso, and the German finally rode away at 2.5km.

Back in the bunch, UAE Emirates dictated the pace with Jay Vine cranking hard on the front. His teammate Ayuso sat in the wheel, with Vingegaard and Evenepoel on his shoulder.

Ayuso made his move inside the final 3km and Jumbo-Visma mobbed onto his wheel.

Sepp Kuss rode clear from his Jumbo-Visma captains Primož Roglič and Vingegaard, and chewed into Kämna’s lead. The Coloradan pulled Kämna back, and a GC group came across with him.

The pack of GC leaders rumbled into the final kilometer together before Evenepoel made his move for the stage win.

The defending champ kicked hard around 300 meters out, and although Vingegaard was quick to respond, the Dane was left trailing for a second-place finish.

Evenepoel, Vingegaard and the GC pack will likely cool their jets for two sprinter-breakaway stages as the race tracks south Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect engines to be fully firing again for stage 6 on Thursday. The summit finish to the Javalambre observatory is one of the toughest of the race.