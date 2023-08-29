Vuelta a España stage 4: Kaden Groves wins despite leadout man crashing in final kilometer

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) added to his growing list of grand tour stage wins, taking victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España.

Groves took the win, despite one of his leadout men crashing on a corner inside the final kilometer of the day. Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) overcooked it into a bend and hit the deck, though the following Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, Robbe Ghys, managed to avoid a tumble he ended up in the barriers.

Fortunately for Groves, he was able to keep his line on the corner and made it through in one piece. Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) then launched his bid for victory on the final kick to the line, but Groves had enough gas to pull him back and take the win.

Molano held on for second with Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) coming through for third. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) finished safely within the main group six seconds back from Groves to keep his red jersey for another day.

“It was a really hard day with only DSM and ourselves controlling. I had to use two guys to control the breakaway but my team was fantastic today, super aggressive and we were always there on time and it paid off with the victory,” Groves said.

“It was a super tight corner and I think Marijn van den Berg and my teammate Robbe Ghys ran the corner wide and crashed, which meant there was a big gap for Sebas Molano and myself. Sebas went full from the bottom with about 350 to go and I was patient enough and strong enough to close him with about 100 meters to go.”

https://twitter.com/lavuelta/status/1696547874035699989?s=20

The calm before the storm

After three days of chaos in the opening stages, and one foiled oil plot, the peloton must have been looking forward to a straightforward day out on the bike. The made that possibility somewhat easier with the stage slowly descending for much of the day with two third-category climbs punctuating the latter part of the day.

Evenepoel started the day, resplendent in red, despite crashing into someone shortly after winning Monday’s summit finish.

A break formed quickly enough with Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny), Ander Okamika (Burgos BH), and Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural) going up the road soon after the flag dropped. The trio never looked like they would succeed with the sprinters’ teams keeping them at a manageable gap of little more than two minutes.

Alpecin-Deceuninck controlled the pace on the front of the group for most of the day and the leaders were brought back into the clutches of the peloton with just under 20km to go. From there, it was all-in for the finale.

A crash at a pinch point in the road with about 4km to go saw Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) hit the deck, but it didn’t disrupt the pace of the peloton much as it continued full steam ahead on the wide road.

Alpecin-Deceuninck led the peloton under the flamme rouge but was briefly rushed by other teams as they jostled for position. Van den Berg crashed on a tight bend with around 400 meters to after initially looking like he had saved himself from a fall, with Ghys following him into the barriers.

Molano opened the taps in an effort to ditch Groves before the line but the Australian had the power to keep him in check and take the win.