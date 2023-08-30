Vuelta a España stage 5: Kaden Groves beats Filippo Ganna in sprint finish

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his second straight stage victory at the Vuelta a España, holding off a surprise surge from TT specialist Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 5.

Groves looked to have a pitch-perfect lead out from his Alpecin squad and rolled out to the right of his leadout man to start his sprint alongside the barriers.

Down the middle of the road, Ganna opened up a powerful sprint and appeared to be catching Groves, but he ran out of road to bring the Australian back.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) took the maximum time at the bonus sprint to add six seconds to his overall lead. He held off Groves, though the Alpecin rider admitted afterward that he was saving his legs for the big sprint at the finish.

“It’s a fantastic feeling, second stage of this Vuelta and two in a row, it’s a great feeling especially to do it in this green jersey,” Groves said.

“It was another hectic final today, similar to yesterday with a lot of roundabouts. There wasn’t much climbing at all really but with the factor of wind it made it a bit nervous. My team was fantastic, we had a crash and we lost two riders on a roundabout but luckily my leadout man was there and we could get organized for the final.”

😎 Las victorias compartidas son más divertidas. When the hardwork pays off. 🤝 Solid teamwork all day from @AlpecinDCK ➡️ another stage win.#LaVuelta23 📸 @cxcling pic.twitter.com/ytp0g1loOm — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 30, 2023

A lonely road out front

After the sprinters got their first chance for glory Tuesday, the fast men would have a second bite of the cherry Wednesday with a very similar looking parcours. The crashes in the finale of stage 4 took their toll on some riders with Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) not starting and Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) also missing from the start line.

Jayco-AlUla’s Eddie Dunbar soon joined the list of departures after he crashed in the neutral zone, and his teammate Filippo Zana left due to stomach problems later on to compound things for the Australian team.

There was a bit more competition for the breakaway than Tuesday, but ultimately it was just one rider that got up the road. Eric Fagundez (Burgos-BH) was the lone leader for most of the day until he was eventually joined by Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny), who attacked in search of some mountains points on the lone categorized climb.

Sepulveda soon dropped Fagundez to reduce the lead down to one rider again. With no help, or desire, to keep the attack going too long, Sepulveda was reeled back in with just under 40km to go.

Before the finish could be contended, there was a small matter of the sprint for bonus seconds just over 10km to go. UAE Team Emirates tried to send a rider up the road to pick some off, but race leader Evenepoel had the power on everybody to take the maximum, while Groves was content with taking second behind the Belgian.

Though it was flat, the finale was far from easy with roundabouts littering the last kilometers. Unsurprisingly, there was a crash that came with three kilometers to go, washing out several riders, including one of the stage contenders Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny).

The other big favorites were still there, and Groves wound up his sprint after being dropped off near the line perfectly by Robbe Ghys. Ganna was a surprise entry into the sprint mix, but the Italian’s power saw him roar to second with Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) taking third.