Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 5 preview: Another chance for the sprinters, if they can make it

Another chance for the sprinters, if a breakaway doesn't spoil the party.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 5 — Wednesday, August 30
Morella to Burriana
Distance: 186.2km (115.7 miles)
Profile: Undulating stage

The sprinters have another opportunity on stage five, with the 186.2km stage from Morella including just one categorized climb.

The second cat. Collado de la Ibola is 11.4km in length, averages 3.9 percent and is just over 50km from the finish line, making the run in to Burriana all the more controllable.

That won’t stop the breakaway riders from trying; the first 46 kilometers is very lumpy and includes two climbs, albeit without official categorization. That could be a platform for an early move and, if this can build a buffer, the later climb could act as a springboard for one or more of those in the break to press ahead.

However the long distance from the summit to the line will make their task a difficult one.

Dominated by an impressive castle, Morella is making its debut as a stage start town. It did host two finishes in the past, with Roberto Heras triumphing in 2004 and Denis Menchov winning four years later.

Burriana has been a stage finish town on two occasions, the most recent of which seeing Lotus-Festina win a team time trial there in 1990.

Schedule

Start time (13.11 CET, 7.11 a.m. EST, 4.11 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

