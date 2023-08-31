Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 6 preview: Next GC test at Javalambre

'This stage could well mark the first notable differences in the general classification.”

Photo: Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 — Thursday, August 31
La Vall d’Uixó to Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre
Distance: 183.1km (115.7 miles)
Profile: Mountain stage

This stage sees the pendulum swing back in favor of the climbing specialists, with two days of likely sprint finishes now followed by a more challenging day in the saddle.

Things are relatively civilized early on after a debut stage start in La Vall d’Uixó, with the altitude increasing little by little as the day progresses.

The category three Puerto de Arenillas (km. 48.8) and Alto Fuente de Rubielos (km. 83.1) are followed by a long block of undulating terrain which leads in to the intermediate sprint at Torrijas, just over 21km from the finish line.

The final climb then begins with 11km remaining and ramps up to 1,956 meters above sea level, with the Pico del Buitre averaging 8 percent but including sections of up to 16 percent in gradient.

According to double Vuelta a España runner-up Fernando Escartín, the day could be a decisive one. “Without a doubt, this stage could well mark the first notable differences in the general classification.”

The final climb has hosted a stage finish on one previous occasion in the Vuelta a España. In 2019 Ángel Madrazo and Jetse Bol took a one-two for the Burgos-BH squad.

When asked about the stage, race leader Remco Evenepoel said, “I don’t know a thing about the climb.”

Schedule

Start time (12.34 CET, 6.34 a.m. EST, 3.34 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

An American in France

