Vuelta a España stage 6: Sepp Kuss wins, Martinez takes red as GC turned on its head

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to victory on the Pico del Buitre after attacking out of a group of escapees on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España.

Kuss was part of a 42-rider group that jumped out of the peloton early on, helped by windy conditions. The American attacked on the final climb and dropped the remaining escapees to take the win.

He couldn’t quite take the red jersey as well as Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) kept the gap to Kuss close enough to put himself into red.

In the main group of GC favorites, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard rode to the line together as they put 32 seconds into Remco Evenepoel, though the Belgian remained ahead of them in the overall GC.

Martinez leads Kuss by eight seconds with Evenepoel dropping down to ninth at 2:47. Vingegaard is now just five seconds back on Evenepoel while Roglič is a further six seconds behind.

“It was an incredibly hard stage. We wanted to try to go into the breakaway just to test Quick-Step. We knew it would be a hard day to control so that was the primary objective. We were in there Dylan, Jan, Attila, and they rode super. I have to thank them a lot for the work they did,” Kuss said. “The whole day I felt super good. I was only thinking about when to go, and when to try and make the difference. The whole climb just enjoying the environment we have in the Vuelta. It’s always a special race for me.”

“For me to win a stage is just incredible and we’ll see. I don’t know where I am in the general now. One day at a time, first we have to enjoy this.”

The peloton rips apart

Following two sprint stages, the GC riders were expected to come to the fore but few likely expected the day to pan out as it did. Riders warming up on the static trainers was definitely a sign of things to come.

The official start was briefly delayed to deal with a couple of mechanicals but as soon as the flag did drop the race exploded into life with attacks. The attacks were relentless as a huge group began to form at the front, with wind helping to split the bunch into two pieces.

Most of the pre-race GC contenders found themselves in the second group but there were some very strong riders that made it away in the very large group. So big was the size of the escape group that the organizers had trouble figuring out exactly who was in it.

In the end, it became clear that Jumbo-Visma was one of the big winners as it got four riders up the road, including super domestique Sepp Kuss. In total, 11 riders from the top 25 in the general classification got into the 42-rider front group, including Lenny Martinez (Groupama), Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious).

With more than half of the stage 183km stage complete, the gap between the two escape groups had grown to over seven minutes. It’s not clear how the gap was allowed to get so big but Ineos Grenadiers, Soudal Quick-Step, and Movistar eventually started working together consistently to try and bring it down.

Having initially started coming down quite slowly, the deficit soon tumbled and it was reduced to 3:30 going into the final 30 kilometers. The breakaway seemed content with that until the race got lively again ahead of the bonus seconds sprint.

Soler took the six bonus seconds at the sprint with Oier Lazkano (Movistar) second, and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) in third. The attacks saw the advantage to the main peloton behind extend by around 15 seconds as the leaders hit the foot of the final climb.

Evenepoel in trouble

The steep slopes of the climb up to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre whittled down the group of leaders with around 12 remaining at five kilometers to go. The riders in the group bided their time until Einer Rubio (Movistar) decided to attack with four to go.

Romain Bardet was the next to go with Martinez in his wheel, with Kuss jumping the gap over to them soon after and dropped all three of them.

Kuss would ride through to take the stage win, high-fiving spectators on his way to the line. Meanwhile, Martinez dug deep to keep the U.S. star within sight so that he could lay claim to the red jersey.

Further down the road, Jumbo-Visma was lighting it up in the peloton with Primož Roglič launching his own attack to blow apart the group of favorites.

He dropped the red jersey of Evenepoel, who didn’t look the same sprightly rider of earlier this week. He still had a teammate with him in Mattia Cattaneo, while Geraint Thomas was sat on his wheel, but he could do little but watch Roglič go up the road. Vingegaard joined forces with Roglič, and the duo caught Attila Valter, who had been in the breakaway.

Evenepoel got something of a second wind to limit his losses on the final part of the climb and he ultimately rolled through 32 seconds back on Roglič and Vingegaard, though he managed to stay ahead of the pair in the GC.