Vuelta a España stage 7: Geoffrey Soupe stuns favorites with sprint win in chaotic crash-riddled final

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Veteran leadout man Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) stunned the favorites in a wild, crash-rocked bunch sprint on stage 7 of the Vuelta a España.

The Frenchman won the day with a bike throw to edge out fellow underdog fastman Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in Oliva.

Top dog sprinter Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) missed out on his hat trick and finished up fifth.

Soupe’s victory Friday was by far the biggest of his 13-season career. The 35-year-old first won in 2011 at the Tropicale Amissa Bongo and only won twice more – at that same Gabon race – since.

“It’s incredible for me and for the team because I wasn’t going to ride the Vuelta this year, but my teammate Vuillermoz crashed at the Tour de l’Ain, so the team picked me,” Soupe said.

“I didn’t think it was possible to win a stage because it’s really fast in the sprint. It was really nervous in the final, a lot of roundabouts and wind. It’s a grand tour sprint, it’s always special, but also a surprise.”

The final 10km of the stage saw two crashes.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was among the fallers in the first, though the Coloradan was quickly back on his bike. The next incident around 6km out was far more damaging, with Ineos Grenadiers co-captain Thymen Arensman exiting the race in an ambulance. His team is yet to issue an update.

Other than the chaos of the final 10km, Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) relished a cruisey day in his red jersey debut.

The Frenchman and the GC galácticos Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič (both Jumbo-Visma) were able to cool their jets in a mostly slow day in the saddle after a wild day in the mountains Thursday.

The only shift among those key GC racers was with Vingegaard gaining two seconds when he surged for third in the day’s intermediate sprint.

Soupe and Aular took it to a photo on Friday.

Friday’s seventh stage was the slowest of slow-burners.

José Herrada (Cofidis) and Ander Okamika (Burgos) were let go early in the day in what was a typical TV-time break. Alpecin-Deceuninck let the two take around 2:30 of a gap through the hilly first half of the stage.

Herrada and Okamika’s advantage was down to less than 30 seconds by the time the race reached its turning point at Valencia ahead of an all-flat run down the coast toward Oliva.

Herrada gave up first before Okamika was reeled in around 40km from the line.

A stiff cross-headwind on the coast road meant tension rattled through the peloton as both GC and sprinter teams feared the race exploding out of control.

The first flurry of action finally unfurled at the intermediate sprint 34km out, where 6, 4, and 2 seconds were available at the line. Groves won the gallop for the points, with Vingegaard cannily nipping for third to put him on the same time as Enric Mas (Movistar) and just three seconds behind Evenepoel.

The bunch roared into the final 10km all as one when a cross of wheels saw a half-dozen riders come down. Kuss was one of the fallers but was quickly back in the saddle.

Another bigger crash rippled through the bunch just 4km later. One rider caught the curbing and came down before a bunch more piled in behind him. Arensman fell extra hard and didn’t get up while medics attended the scene. The young Dutchman’s Vuelta ended in an ambulance.

The crash disrupted all the sprinter teams, but alpha fastmen Groves and Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Emirates) came through OK. The final sprint was chaos as sprinters scrambled for position before Soupe and Aular took it to the photo finish.

Tough times for Ineos Grenadiers: Arensman out, Thomas keeps suffering

Geraint Thomas was suffering again Friday.

Thomas’ tough opening week continued when he and two Ineos Grenadiers teammates crashed in the peloton after around 65km of racing.

They were all straight back on the bike but Thomas looked unhappy as he tapped along at the back of the bunch. The Welshman hit the tarmac a couple of times already this week and paused for a few seconds to receive treatment for what looked like a banged-up knee.

Thomas finished the stage safely but lost another 24 seconds in the crash-riddled final frenzy. At four minutes back, he faces a hard uphill ride if he wants to see the red jersey.

GC flames expected to rekindle at the weekend

Stages 8 and 9 this weekend should see Evenepoel, Ayuso, and Jumbo-Visma back throwing haymakers.

An explosive multi-mountain stage through training camp territory of Dénia arrives Saturday before a summit finish up the grinding 8.2km, 5.5 percent summit finish to Alto Caravaca de la Cruz on Sunday.